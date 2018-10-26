search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

No cronyism, Dassault's offset partners will be known when procurement begins: Centre

PTI
Published Oct 26, 2018, 9:17 am IST
Updated Oct 26, 2018, 9:17 am IST
Nirmala Sitharaman said each company involved in the supply will have its offset partners in India.
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman noted that the commencement of the delivery of Rafale jets has not begun. (Photo: PTI)
 Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman noted that the commencement of the delivery of Rafale jets has not begun. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: Denying any cronyism in the Rafale fighter aircraft deal, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday that details about offset partners will be known only when the procurement begins.

"...Dassault and two or three companies are participating in the supply of Rafale. So each one of them will have an offset obligation to be fulfilled," she said at the 'India Summit: Status of the nation', organised by the Economist magazine.

 

Asked about the controversy surrounding Dassault Aviation's choice of Anil Ambani's Reliance Defence as an offset partner, Sitharaman said each company involved in the supply will have its offset partners in India.

"Now for Dassault alone to come back to me to say that their offset is getting fulfilled completely, through one, two, three or any number of companies with whom they either go with investments or go for a buying of a product or buying of a service, (it) is left to Dassault to come to me to claim it. Till such time they claim each and everyone of them, I will not know whether they are with one, or ten or with hundred (Indian offset partners)," the minister said.

"The offset partners' details will be known when they approach me with bills detailing what kind of service is being received, whether it is in the form of equipment or investment," she said.

While the Congress has alleged irregularities in the Rafale deal and accused the government of favouring Ambani's firm, the government as well as Anil Ambani have vehemently denied the opposition party's allegations.

Sitharaman noted that the commencement of the delivery of Rafale jets has not begun.

"They still have time to come back to me to say look, my offset is getting fulfilled through these routes. They will have to submit transaction details of who got the money, for what purpose. Till all that is done, I cannot even claim how many people they (Dassault) are going with," the minister added.

She said the previous UPA government had floated a global tender for procurement of Medium Multi-Role Combat Aircraft (MMRCA).

"They never bought it (the aircraft) but always claim that they bought it at one particular amount," she said, rebutting the Congress allegation that the price of the aircraft shot up in the deal signed by the NDA government. The emergency number (of planes) which UPA required was 18 but with more time passing, the emergency number what we wanted was 36, which is equal to two squadrons," the defence minister said.

She said the UPA government went for an open tender but the present government opted for an inter-governmental tender.

"For the 18 and for the rest they (UPA government) went for a tender. What we have done is that we have gone for inter-governmental tender for first 36 emergency number while rest of the procurement will be through strategic partnership," Sitharaman said.

She added that there will be an overseas manufacturer along with an Indian partner for manufacturing of rest of the planes.

"So, the processes have been simplified, (made) much transparent now. That is why there is so much information available in the public domain. There is no scandal or crony (capitalism) any way," the defence minister insisted.

...
Tags: rafale fighter jet deal, nirmala sitharaman, dassault aviation
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tigers not all alike: Big cat populations dwindling, just six sub-species remain

Three other tiger subspecies have already gone extinct: the Caspian, Javan and Bali tigers. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Styling tips for grooms to get the wedding-day look right

When it comes picking wedding outfit, men end up choosing the trending styles over classics and that, according to the fashion experts, is the biggest mistake. (Photo: Portfolio Studio)
 

WWE to stage event in Saudi Arabia despite Khashoggi's death

WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon, on the other hand, said that it is a ‘sensitive subject these days.’ (Photo: WWE)
 

Powerful hurricane caused an entire island in Hawaii to disappear

Powerful hurricane caused an entire island in Hawaii to disappear.(Photo: Pixabay)
 

Tanning for a decade leaves woman with a hole in her face and a severe headache

The process left her with face paralysis as she now takes her skin care routine very seriously (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 with 10GB RAM and sliding camera launched

The device flaunts a truly bezel-less display — no notch here.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

PM says one family ruled India, but overlooks Congress' sacrifices: Sharad Pawar

NCP president Sharad Pawar cornered PM Modi for his 'Nehru-Gandhi family' jibe at Congress and said that the family has sacrificed a lot for India. (Photo: File)

Delhi: 8-yr-old dies in scuffle between two groups of boys outside Madrasa

The boy was a native of Mewat in Haryana and his parents have been informed, police said. (Representational Image)

CBI vs CBI crucial hearing: Alok Verma to challenge forced leave in SC today

Alok Verma has challenged the government order on the grounds that a 1998 verdict by the Supreme Court stipulated that the CBI Director should have a fixed minimum tenure of two years. (Photo: PTI)

IIM-Visakhapatnam to host Conflux-2018

IIM Visakhapatnam is back with its flagship event ‘Conflux 2018’, a business conclave that will host many industry leaders for a discussion on innovation and business in emerging markets.

Bhubaneswar: CBI raids houses of 2 contractors

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham