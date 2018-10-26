search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

'PM Modi can run, hide but truth will be revealed in end', says Rahul Gandhi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : CHARUL SINGH
Published Oct 26, 2018, 2:09 pm IST
Updated Oct 26, 2018, 3:08 pm IST
'Nothing will deter us in our quest to speak truth to power and exposing Modi govt’s corruption,' Congress said.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi and other leaders in Lodhi Colony Police Station. (Photo: Twitter | @rssurjewala)
 Congress president Rahul Gandhi and other leaders in Lodhi Colony Police Station. (Photo: Twitter | @rssurjewala)

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi and other leaders, who were protesting near the CBI headquarters in New Delhi against the move to divest CBI Director Alok Verma of his powers and send him on leave, were arrested on Friday.

“PM can run, he can hide but in the end, the truth will be revealed. Removing the CBI director will not help. PM acted against the CBI director; it was an act out of panic,” Rahul Gandhi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

 

Earlier, Congress Spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that Gandhi and other leaders were arrested from the CBI headquarters.

 

 

Following the arrest, the Congress said that Rahul Gandhi’s arrest by an “autocratic” PM Modi government won’t deter the party workers from exposing the dismantling of CBI to hide the Rafale scam.

 

 

Earlier today, Congress workers led by party chief Rahul Gandhi took to the streets against the Centre's move and slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue.

The Congress took out a protest march from Dayal Singh college on Lodhi Road to the CBI headquarters about a kilometre away. Senior Congress leaders, including Ashok Gehlot, Ahmed Patel, Motilal Vora, Veerappa Moily and Anand Sharma, took part in the march that also sought for Verma’s reinstatement.

Loktantrik Janata Dal leader Sharad Yadav, CPI leader D Raja and TMC's Nadimul Haque also joined the protest.

Also Read: ‘Reinstate Alok Verma’: Rahul Gandhi leads Oppn march against govt’s CBI move

Addressing the gathering, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi accused the Prime Minister of destroying institutions including the Central Bureau of Investigation, the Election Commission and the Enforcement Directorate.

The Congress has been alleging that the Modi government removed Alok Verma as CBI chief over ‘Rafale-o-Phobia’.

At a press conference on Thursday, Rahul Gandhi had alleged that the Prime Minister's move to remove the CBI chief at 2 in the middle of the night was a "panic reaction" after he learnt that Verma was ordering a CBI probe into the corruption in the Rafale deal.

...
Tags: rahul gandhi, congress, cbi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Virat Kohli looks chic as he launches Manyavar ‘India Ethnic Week’ festive campaign

He announced the campaign on social media; where he urged people to wear Indian Ethnic wear on all 5 special days of Diwali.
 

Maruti ropes in Varun Dhawan as brand ambassador for Arena network

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan.
 

Watch: MS Dhoni's epic reaction after hitting a six leaves fans gushing

Despite Dhoni’s inability to stay till the end and finish the innings, he brought back memories with a huge six which was followed by a reaction that had everyone gushing. (Photo: Twitter)
 

New Hyundai Santro vs Maruti WagonR: variants comparison

Without further ado let’s find out which of the two hatchbacks deserves your hard earned money.
 

Australia’s same-sex penguin couple become parents

The pair have bonded, Hannan, Sea Life's penguin department supervisor said. (Photo: Facebook Screengrab/ @sydneyaquarium)
 

Check out the most intriguing smartphones of 2018

This year is no different, and we have seen a fair share of interesting hardware so far.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Disqualified AIADMK MLAs to move SC, will appeal against Madras HC order

The 18 dissident AIADMK MLAs, were disqualified by Speaker P Dhanapal on September 18, 2017, under the anti-defection law after they met the Governor and expressed loss of confidence in Chief Minister K Palanisamy. (Photo: DC)

‘Reinstate Alok Verma’: Rahul Gandhi leads Oppn march against govt’s CBI move

Senior Congress leaders, including Ashok Gehlot, Ahmed Patel, Motilal Vora, Veerappa Moily and Anand Sharma, took part in march that culminated in demonstration ahead of CBI headquarters. (Photo: PTI)

Govt treating human rights bodies like criminal enterprises: Amnesty India

The ED on Thursday conducted searches at two locations of the rights watchdog in connection with a foreign exchange contravention case. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

SC seeks Centre, CBI, CVC reply on Alok Verma's plea; next hearing on Nov 12

Alok Verma has also sought a stay of the Centre's order asking him to proceed on leave and giving the interim charge of his post to Rao. (Photo: PTI)

Interim CBI chief's orders including mass transfers on hold: Supreme Court

M Nageswara Rao, who took charge as the interim chief of the CBI on Wednesday, can take no policy decisions following the Supreme Court's order today. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham