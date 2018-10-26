search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

CBI denies report on Rafale paper, says every file in each level accounted for

PTI
Published Oct 26, 2018, 10:19 am IST
Updated Oct 26, 2018, 10:22 am IST
CBI spokesperson Abhishek Dayal termed the news report as false, and said it was manufactured by 'vested interests'.
In an unprecedented shake-up in the CBI's 55-year-history, both Alok Verma and his deputy were divested of their powers and sent on leave in a dramatic overnight action by the government Tuesday night. (Photo: File | PTI)
 In an unprecedented shake-up in the CBI's 55-year-history, both Alok Verma and his deputy were divested of their powers and sent on leave in a dramatic overnight action by the government Tuesday night. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: The CBI on Thursday rejected a report that files related to several crucial cases, including that of the Rafale fighter aircraft deal, was under the consideration of its Director Alok Verma when he was divested of his powers by the centre.

In an unprecedented shake-up in the CBI's 55-year-history, both Alok Verma and his deputy, Special Director Rakesh Asthana, were divested of their powers and sent on leave in a dramatic overnight action by the government Tuesday night.

 

A news report has claimed that several crucial files, including the one related to the Rafale fighter jet deal, was under the consideration of Alok Verma when the Centre divested him of his powers in a midnight order.

In a statement, CBI spokesperson Abhishek Dayal termed the news report as false. "This is being manufactured by vested interests. Every file in the CBI at each level is accounted for," he said.

Activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan and former Union minister Arun Shourie had submitted a detailed complaint to Alok Verma on October 4 regarding alleged corruption in the deal signed with France's Dassault Aviation to buy 36 Rafale aircraft. They also submitted documents buttressing their argument for the need of probe.

Alleging that the offset contract for Rafale aircraft was actually a commission to a private company, they had asked Alok Verma to take the government's permission to initiate a probe in accordance with the law.

"Apart from protecting Asthana (Special Director) from investigation, the Rafale complaint by Shourie, Sinha and myself, entertained by the CBI Director, must be another reason for the Govt to remove him with such alacrity by this midnight order," Bhushan had tweeted yesterday.

...
Tags: cbi, alok verma, rakesh asthana
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tigers not all alike: Big cat populations dwindling, just six sub-species remain

Three other tiger subspecies have already gone extinct: the Caspian, Javan and Bali tigers. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Styling tips for grooms to get the wedding-day look right

When it comes picking wedding outfit, men end up choosing the trending styles over classics and that, according to the fashion experts, is the biggest mistake. (Photo: Portfolio Studio)
 

WWE to stage event in Saudi Arabia despite Khashoggi's death

WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon, on the other hand, said that it is a ‘sensitive subject these days.’ (Photo: WWE)
 

Powerful hurricane caused an entire island in Hawaii to disappear

Powerful hurricane caused an entire island in Hawaii to disappear.(Photo: Pixabay)
 

Tanning for a decade leaves woman with a hole in her face and a severe headache

The process left her with face paralysis as she now takes her skin care routine very seriously (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 with 10GB RAM and sliding camera launched

The device flaunts a truly bezel-less display — no notch here.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Dead serious: Google fires 13 seniors, 35 other staff, for sex harassment

'We want to assure you that we review every single complaint about sexual harassment or inappropriate conduct, we investigate and we take action,' Google CEO chief executive Sundar Pichai said. (Photo: File)

J&K: Encounter breaks out between security forces, militants in Sopore

Deferred visuals: An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Sopore area of Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

No cronyism, Dassault's offset partners will be known when procurement begins: Centre

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman noted that the commencement of the delivery of Rafale jets has not begun. (Photo: PTI)

PM says one family ruled India, but overlooks Congress' sacrifices: Sharad Pawar

NCP president Sharad Pawar cornered PM Modi for his 'Nehru-Gandhi family' jibe at Congress and said that the family has sacrificed a lot for India. (Photo: File)

Delhi: 8-yr-old dies in scuffle between two groups of boys outside Madrasa

The boy was a native of Mewat in Haryana and his parents have been informed, police said. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham