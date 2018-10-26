search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Self-styled preacher Daati Maharaj booked by CBI for rape, unnatural sex

PTI
Published Oct 26, 2018, 5:27 pm IST
Updated Oct 26, 2018, 5:27 pm IST
The agency had taken over investigation in case on instructions of Delhi High Court, CBI officials said.
On a complaint by a woman disciple, a case of rape and unnatural sex was filed against Daati Maharaj, his three brothers and a woman at Fatehpur Beri Police Station in South Delhi. (Photo: File | ANI)
 On a complaint by a woman disciple, a case of rape and unnatural sex was filed against Daati Maharaj, his three brothers and a woman at Fatehpur Beri Police Station in South Delhi. (Photo: File | ANI)

New Delhi: The CBI has booked self-styled preacher Daati Maharaj, who runs a temple in South Delhi, for allegedly raping and having unnatural sex with an inmate of his ashram, officials said on Friday.

The agency had taken over the investigation in the case on the instructions of the Delhi High Court, they said.

 

On a complaint by a woman disciple, a case of rape and unnatural sex was filed against Daati Maharaj, his three brothers and a woman at Fatehpur Beri Police Station in South Delhi.

On June 22, the police had questioned Daati Maharaj also known as Daati Madanlal, who was charged with rape of a disciple at his ashrams in Delhi and Rajasthan.

The accused had claimed he was being framed in the case.

A bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V K Rao had allowed the complainant woman's plea to transfer the matter to the CBI, saying the manner in which the Delhi police carried out the probe "casts a shadow on the investigation".

It is possibly the first case registered by the agency after a midnight drama in which its Director Alok Verma and Special Director Rakesh Asthana were divested of all powers by the government on the recommendation of Central Vigilance Commission.

...
Tags: cbi, daati maharaj, rape, delhi high court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Doctor invents make-up to protect people from acid attacks

Doctor invents make-up to protect people from acid attacks. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

WhatsApp rolls out a fun feature for Android and iOS

The new feature is already available for iPhone users on stable 2.18.100 version, however, Android is yet to receive the new update.
 

Meghan Markle's wedding dress goes on display at Windsor Castle

Britain's Prince Harry, right, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attend the Australian Geographic Society Gala Awards event in Sydney, Australia, Friday Oct. 26, 2018. (Photo: AP)
 

Portrait painted by artificial intelligence fetches $432,000 at auction

The signature on the painting is an algorithm that was actually used to create the artwork (Photo: AFP)
 

UK fines Facebook over data privacy scandal, EU seeks audit

(Representational image/ Photo: Pixabay)
 

Woman live streams breast cancer surgery for encouraging others to get checked

Around 26000 people viewed her surgery on Facebook (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

YSR Congress moves Hyderabad HC over attack on Jagan Reddy, seeks CBI probe

'YSRCP Chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was attacked after the Security Check in Vizag Airport,' the party said in its statement. (Photo: File)

Sinister agenda behind CBI chief's transfer: Kharge in scathing letter to PM

He also said that the government was attempting 'to create a false equivalence between the CBI director and Special Director', calling it an 'absurd and almost laughable attempt'. (Photo: File | PTI)

SC order on CBI row an 'extremely positive development': FM Arun Jaitley 

The finance minister said the objective behind the CVC direction and the government acting on it was that the truth is established following the highest standards of fairness and the due process of law. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

'PM Modi can run, hide but truth will prevail,' Rahul Gandhi on CBI drama

Congress president Rahul Gandhi and other leaders in Lodhi Colony Police Station. (Photo: Twitter | @rssurjewala)

Disqualified AIADMK MLAs to move SC, will appeal against Madras HC order

The 18 dissident AIADMK MLAs, were disqualified by Speaker P Dhanapal on September 18, 2017, under the anti-defection law after they met the Governor and expressed loss of confidence in Chief Minister K Palanisamy. (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham