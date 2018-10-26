Arjun Sarja’s Rs 5 crore defamation case against Sruthi Hariharan

Bengaluru: Days after actress Sruthi Hariharan accused him of behaving in an "unprofessional" manner, South Indian actor Arjun Sarja Thursday filed a Rs five crore defamation suit against her. The actor's manager Shivarjun also lodged a complaint against the actress at the Cyber Crime police station.

Attempts by the Karnataka Film Chambers of Commerce to bring about a rapprochement between the two failed as they stuck to their respective stands.

Five days after actress Sruthi Hariharan joined the '#MeToo’ campaign against sexual abuse, accusing star actor Arjun Sarja of harassing her, all eyes were on the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) in the hope that it will arrive at an amicable solution.

However, a meeting chaired by veteran actor- politician M.H. Ambareesh on the row on Thursday remained inconclusive with both the accuser and accused standing firm on their decisions. After presenting his version at the KFCC meet, actor Arjun Sarja who appeared before the media for the first time after being accused of sexual harassment, made it clear that he will not compromise at any cost. “It is the saddest day in my life, I am deeply pained, and it is only I who know the amount of damage it has cost me at the personal level. I have come here because as an artist for over 34 years, my entire family including my father have always treated the chamber with utmost respect,” he said. “Time will reveal the truth. As it is right before the court, I cannot talk much about it but soon the real culprits who are behind all this will be soon unmasked through an investigation,” he added making it clear that he will not compromise at any cost.

Speaking on similar lines after expressing her opinion before the KFCC, actress Sruthi remarked that it is always the woman who is victimised after she raises her voice.

“After being called by the chamber to present my case, I am withholding my decision to file a complaint in the matter. It is because I immensely respect the body. However, I have

come to know that two separate cases have been filed against me, one before the court and another before the police. In fact, I am glad that he (Arjun) wants to fight it out in court,” said Sruthi, adding that there is no question of apologising and more so when she is the victim. She made it clear that she will

wait till Friday for the final decision of the chamber, after which she

will take further action on fighting it out legally, Actor-politician mbareesh said that since the matter has reached the court, he has advised both of them to think about it and arrive at a decision by Friday.

“It is a sensitive matter. Both have expressed their pain and anguish. We had hoped that the matter would end here but I could not succeed,” said Ambareesh. When asked about the formation of an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC), he said that the chamber is in the process of doing this.