President Murmu to visit Karnataka today

ANI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 26, 2022, 10:56 am IST
Updated Sep 26, 2022, 10:56 am IST
President Droupadi Murmu (ANI file image)
 President Droupadi Murmu (ANI file image)

Bengaluru: President Droupadi Murmu will be on a two-day visit to Karnataka from Monday to attend a host of programmes.

This will be her first visit to any state as the President of India.

According to a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan, on September 26, the President will inaugurate the Mysuru Dasara Festival at Chamundi Hills, Mysuru.

On the same day, she will attend the felicitation function 'Poura Sanmana' organized by the Hubli-Dharwad Municipal Corporation at Hubali.

She will also inaugurate the new campus of the Indian Institute of Information Technology Dharwad at Dharwad. The president will inaugurate an Integrated Cryogenic Engines Manufacturing Facility of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

During her visit to the state, President Murmu will also lay the foundation stone for the Zonal Institute of Virology (South Zone) virtually.

She will further grace the inaugural function of St. Joseph's University on the same day and later attend a civic reception hosted by the Government of Karnataka in her honour in Bengaluru.

President Murmu will then return to the national capital on Wednesday, September 28.

