Nation Current Affairs 26 Sep 2021 India records 28,326 ...
Nation, Current Affairs

India records 28,326 new Covid infections, tally totals to over 3.36 crore

PTI
Published Sep 26, 2021, 10:15 am IST
Updated Sep 26, 2021, 10:15 am IST
The death toll has climbed to 4,46,918 with 260 daily fatalities
A man receives Covishield COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 A man receives Covishield COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: India saw a single-day rise of 28,326 new coronavirus infections, taking the country's total tally of cases to 3,36,52,745, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll has climbed to 4,46,918 with 260 daily fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

 

The active cases have increased to 3,03,476, comprising 0.90 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.77 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 2,034 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.90 per cent. It has been less than 3 per cent for last 27 days.

Weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.98 per cent. It has been below 3 per cent for the last 93 days, according to the Health Ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,29,02,351, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent.

 

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 85.60 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

...
Tags: india covid cases, india covid crisis, india covid deaths, india covid vaccination drive, india covid vaccination
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Horoscope 26 September 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Air Canada is expected to resume its flights from India on September 27, while Air India will be resuming its flights to Canada from September 30. (Photo: AFP/File)

Canada lifts ban on passengers from India, flights to resume from tomorrow

Pocharam Srinivas Reddy pointed out that Telangana government is implementing several welfare schemes for various sections of people in the state. BJP government is present in many states. Has it introduced schemes like those in Telangana, he asked. — DC Image/Puli Sharat Kumar

Farmers in TS living with honour since KCR became CM: Pocharam

YSR Congress MLA Dr. Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy (Image credit: Youtube)

YSRC accuses Telugu Desam of playing cheap politics

Sanjay was shifted to a private hospital in Narsampet and then to another in Hanamkonda. However, he succumbed to his injuries at 11:10pm. — Representational image/DC

Polytechnic student pushed from hostel window, dies



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Canada lifts ban on passengers from India, flights to resume from tomorrow

Air Canada is expected to resume its flights from India on September 27, while Air India will be resuming its flights to Canada from September 30. (Photo: AFP/File)

'Number of people who got at least one dose of COVID jab in India highest in world'

People get inoculated with the dose of the Covaxin Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at a temporary vaccination camp inside a school in Mumbai. (Indranil MUKHERJEE / AFP)

86.64 pc of Mumbaikars developed antibodies against COVID-19: Sero survey

Antibodies were found in 90.26 per cent of people who are fully or partially vaccinated, antibodies were present in 79.86 per cent of unvaccinated citizens. (AP file photo)

India top source of social media misinformation on COVID-19: Study

People wearing masks wait to get vaccinated for COVID-19 outside a school in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo: AP)

Women's rights activist Kamla Bhasin passes away at 75

Kamla Bhasin (Image credit: Wikipedia)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->