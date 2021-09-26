Nation Current Affairs 26 Sep 2021 Cyclone Gulab: Coast ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Cyclone Gulab: Coastal AP, North Telangana to be affected

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Sep 26, 2021, 6:31 am IST
Updated Sep 26, 2021, 6:57 am IST
Isolated heavy rains are likely to occur in parts of north interior Odisha and Chhattisgarh as well
For September 27, the IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy showers at isolated places in Odisha and Telangana state and torrential rainfall at isolated places in coastal West Bengal. (Representational Image/PTI)
 For September 27, the IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy showers at isolated places in Odisha and Telangana state and torrential rainfall at isolated places in coastal West Bengal. (Representational Image/PTI)

Visakhapatnam: A deep depression over the Bay of Bengal is very likely to intensify into a cyclone, likely to be named Gulab, by early Sunday and cross the coast around Kalingapatnam of Andhra Pradesh in the evening, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), said on Saturday.

It will be carrying 75 to 85 kmph winds, gusting to 95 kmph, and tidal waves of 0.5 m height above the astronomical tide are likely over Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts.

 

Under its influence, heavy to very heavy rains with isolated extremely heavy rainfall very likely over Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam districts in Andhra Pradesh for the next three days.

Meanwhile in Telangana, northern districts of the state can also expect heavy to very heavy rain, with some areas experiencing lightning and 30 kmph to 40 kmph winds on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday.

Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Khammam, Mahbubabad, Warangal, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy districts, according to the IMD.

 

Heavy rain, the IMD said, was very likely to occur at isolated places in Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Vikarabad, Jogulamba Gadwal districts of Telangana state.

Isolated heavy rains are likely to occur in other districts of north coastal Andhra Pradesh, parts of north interior Odisha, and Chhattisgarh as well.

For September 27, the IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy showers at isolated places in Odisha and Telangana state and torrential rainfall at isolated places in coastal West Bengal.

 

Officials expected damage to communication and power lines, huts, paddy crops, banana and  papaya orchards. Riverine flooding and landslides are expected.  Fishermen were advised not to venture into the sea till September 27.

Srikakulam collector Srikesh Latkar held a meeting with the revenue and SDRF officials on Saturday evening and asked them to be on high alert. He cancelled the leave of field officials and asked them to report to work.

He asked the farmers to take steps to save their crops. The collector told officials to keep equipment ready to clear debris on the roads so that relief material can be carried if required. He advised the people to move away from the low-lying areas as they could be flooded due to heavy rains.

 

...
Tags: indian meteorological department (imd), cyclone gulab
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


Horoscope 26 September 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

IMD issues yellow alert for cyclone in north Andhra Pradesh, south Odisha
AP sounds cyclone alert in three coastal districts

Latest From Nation

A man receives Covishield COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)

India records 28,326 new Covid infections, tally totals to over 3.36 crore

Air Canada is expected to resume its flights from India on September 27, while Air India will be resuming its flights to Canada from September 30. (Photo: AFP/File)

Canada lifts ban on passengers from India, flights to resume from tomorrow

Pocharam Srinivas Reddy pointed out that Telangana government is implementing several welfare schemes for various sections of people in the state. BJP government is present in many states. Has it introduced schemes like those in Telangana, he asked. — DC Image/Puli Sharat Kumar

Farmers in TS living with honour since KCR became CM: Pocharam

YSR Congress MLA Dr. Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy (Image credit: Youtube)

YSRC accuses Telugu Desam of playing cheap politics



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'Number of people who got at least one dose of COVID jab in India highest in world'

People get inoculated with the dose of the Covaxin Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at a temporary vaccination camp inside a school in Mumbai. (Indranil MUKHERJEE / AFP)

SC to set up expert committee to probe Pegasus snooping case

Supreme Court of India (PTI)

86.64 pc of Mumbaikars developed antibodies against COVID-19: Sero survey

Antibodies were found in 90.26 per cent of people who are fully or partially vaccinated, antibodies were present in 79.86 per cent of unvaccinated citizens. (AP file photo)

PM Modi departs for three-day visit to US

PM Modi will address the UN General Assembly and attend the Quad Summit as well. (Photo: Twitter/@PMOIndia)

Farmers' stir: Ruling LDF calls for hartal in Kerala on September 27

The protesting farmers have been demanding the repeal of the laws, which they are afraid will do away with the MSP system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporations. (Representational Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->