Cyclone Gulab: Coastal AP, North Telangana to be affected

Visakhapatnam: A deep depression over the Bay of Bengal is very likely to intensify into a cyclone, likely to be named Gulab, by early Sunday and cross the coast around Kalingapatnam of Andhra Pradesh in the evening, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), said on Saturday.

It will be carrying 75 to 85 kmph winds, gusting to 95 kmph, and tidal waves of 0.5 m height above the astronomical tide are likely over Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts.

Under its influence, heavy to very heavy rains with isolated extremely heavy rainfall very likely over Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam districts in Andhra Pradesh for the next three days.

Meanwhile in Telangana, northern districts of the state can also expect heavy to very heavy rain, with some areas experiencing lightning and 30 kmph to 40 kmph winds on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday.

Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Khammam, Mahbubabad, Warangal, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy districts, according to the IMD.

Heavy rain, the IMD said, was very likely to occur at isolated places in Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Vikarabad, Jogulamba Gadwal districts of Telangana state.

Isolated heavy rains are likely to occur in other districts of north coastal Andhra Pradesh, parts of north interior Odisha, and Chhattisgarh as well.

For September 27, the IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy showers at isolated places in Odisha and Telangana state and torrential rainfall at isolated places in coastal West Bengal.

Officials expected damage to communication and power lines, huts, paddy crops, banana and papaya orchards. Riverine flooding and landslides are expected. Fishermen were advised not to venture into the sea till September 27.

Srikakulam collector Srikesh Latkar held a meeting with the revenue and SDRF officials on Saturday evening and asked them to be on high alert. He cancelled the leave of field officials and asked them to report to work.

He asked the farmers to take steps to save their crops. The collector told officials to keep equipment ready to clear debris on the roads so that relief material can be carried if required. He advised the people to move away from the low-lying areas as they could be flooded due to heavy rains.