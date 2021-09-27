Chittoor records 50% excess rainfall, only one mandal deficient

Average groundwater level in the district, as of August, was 8.3 metres below ground level (mbgl). During the corresponding month last year, it was 19.77 mbgl. Representational Image. (AFP)

Tirupati: Chittoor district has witnessed more than normal rainfall for the second successive year. During the current Kharif season, even tail-end districts have recorded 49.85 percent surplus rainfall till date, starting from June. 50 of total 65 mandals have reported excess rainfall.

Going by official data, against normal rainfall of 439.4 mm from June to September, the district has so far received 641.6 mm of rain. Of total 65 mandals in the district, only one has reported deficient rainfall. 15 mandals have recorded normal rainfall. Average groundwater level in the district, as of August, was 8.3 metres below ground level (mbgl). During the corresponding month last year, it was 19.77 mbgl.

During past 25 days, Chittoor district has received 156.1 mm of rains against normal rainfall of 141.3 mm, with surplus being 10.4 percent. The district received 41.3 percent excess rainfall in June, with actual rainfall of 111.2 mm as against the normal 78.7 mm. In July and August, Chittoor received 118.9 per cent and 28.8 percent excess rainfall, with actual rainfall being 223.1 mm and 151.2 mm against normal 101.9 mm and 117.4.

Thavanampalle tops mandals that have received excess rainfall this season as on date. The mandal witnessed actual rainfall of 1,101.4 mm against normal 437.7 mm; followed by Palamaner mandal – 1046.4 mm against 426.2 mm, Narayanavanam – 906.2 mm against 483.9 mm, S.R. Puram – 848.4 mm against 455.6 and Puttur – 835.2 mm against 518.2 mm. Srikalahasti turned out to be a deficient rainfall mandal, as it received only 329.2 mm rainfall against normal rainfall of 440.8 mm.

Agriculture authorities maintain that excess rains have so far not caused any crop damage, though unconfirmed reports indicate that standing crops over about 150–200 acres have been damaged in the last few days due to inundation. When pointed out, agriculture authorities say such damage cannot be taken into consideration for providing input subsidy to affected farmers. Any subsidy will be provided only if the district –level crop damage is to the extent of 33 per cent.