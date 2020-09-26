The Indian Premier League 2020

 LIVE !  :  KKR VS SRH Match 8, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match Live : KKR VS SRH Match 8, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 
Nation Current Affairs 26 Sep 2020 Rains lash Telangana ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Rains lash Telangana; all District Collectors told to remain on alert

PTI
Published Sep 26, 2020, 6:30 pm IST
Updated Sep 26, 2020, 6:30 pm IST
Water stagnation was witnessed at several low-lying areas across the state due to overflowing of tanks and canals, according to reports.
Hyderabad: A view of flood-hit Jillelaguda area following heavy rains in Hyderabad, Saturday. (PTI)
 Hyderabad: A view of flood-hit Jillelaguda area following heavy rains in Hyderabad, Saturday. (PTI)

Hyderabad: Heavy rains lashed the city and several parts of the state of Telangana on Saturday prompting the state Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to issue an alert to all district Collectors to take necessary measures.

Water stagnation was witnessed at several low-lying areas across the state due to overflowing of tanks and canals, according to reports.

 

"In light of the forecast of heavy rains, the entire district administration should be on high alert. All officers (are) to maintain headquarters and take measures to ensure no loss of life and properties. No leave and permission for public holidays. Special vigil should be maintained in low-lying and vulnerable areas," the Chief Secretary told the Collectors.

Heavy to very heavy rains are likely at isolated places across several districts on Saturday resulting in massive flooding and water-logging in low-lying areas. Massive falling of trees and electric poles are leading to disruption of transport in the some areas of the districts, a bulletin from the India Meteorological Department said.

 

...
Tags: hyderabad rains


Latest From Nation

File photo shows P Jeyaraj and his son Fennix, who died at police custody on June 23 with relatives alleging that they were severely thrashed at the Sathankulam police station. PTI photo

CBI chargesheets nine policemen in Sathankulam custodial death case

Prime Minister Modi in the pre-recorded message. (ANI)

In virtual UN General Assembly meet, Modi flays UN over corona response

BJP chief J P Nadda is betting on youth to make a breakthrough in the south. (PTI file photo)

Important Southies sacked in BJP's party reshuffle

Actress Deepika Padukone arrives for the interrogation. (PTI)

Deepika, Shraddha and Sara face NCB probe in Mumbai



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Live : KKR VS SRH Match 8, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KKR VS SRH Match 8, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

KKR limit SRH to 142/4 with aggressive but focused plan

Unlike their last match against Mumbai Indians, KKR looked more intent and aggressive with their approach, having brought in Sunil Narine and Pat Cummins up front with the new ball. In this photo, Pat Cummins of Kolkata Knight Riders celebrates the wicket of Jonny Bairstow of Sunrisers Hyderabad during their Indian Premier League 2020 cricket match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, Saturday, Sept. 26,2020. (Photo | PTI)
 

Sanju Samson an absolute champion, surprised he’s not in Team India: Warne

“He is that good. He is an absolute champion he is got all the shots, quality, and class,” Shane Warne said about Sanju Samson. (Photo | PTI)
 

Firing blanks, are you, Sir Jadeja?

Chennai Super Kings bowler Ravindra Jadeja appeals for an LBW during IPL 2020 cricket match against Rajasthan Royals, at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, in Sharjah on Sept. 22, 2020. (PTI)
 

I learnt from Ricky Ponting how to make teammates feel important: Rohit

“The first thing Ponting told me is that when you are captaining you can’t be thinking about how you want them to do it. Always listen to them, take it in your stride and then filter it and give it to them. It was great learning for me when he was a part of Mumbai,” Rohit Sharma said. (Photo | PTI)
 

Delhi Capitals win two in a row, beating CSK by 44 runs

Opener Prithvi Shaw (in pic) smashed 64 off 43 balls while Rishabh Pant contributed 37 off 25 for Delhi Capitals against Chennai Super Kings. (Photo | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Scribe Rajeev Sharma arrested for allegedly passing sensitive info to China

Freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma.

Farm Bill will destroy us, cry ryots even as PM Modi terms it watershed moment

Farmers shout slogans as they burn an effigy of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, following the passing of agriculture bills in the 'Lok Sabha' (house of representatives), on the outskirts of Amritsar on Sunday. — PTI photo

Farmers across India rise up against Centre's farm bills; Opposition backs protests

A farmer during 'Bharat Bandh', a protest against the farm bills passed in Parliament recently, in Bengaluru, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Bombay High Court makes Sanjay Raut a party in Kangana Ranaut's petition

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. (PTI)

Parliament removes cereals, pulses and oilseeds from Essential Commodities Act

Congress workers protest against farm bill. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham