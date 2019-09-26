Nation Current Affairs 26 Sep 2019 Watch: Karnataka man ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Watch: Karnataka man beaten for saying 'India a Hindu Rashtra', video goes viral

ANI
Published Sep 26, 2019, 2:58 pm IST
Updated Sep 26, 2019, 2:58 pm IST
The police have registered a case against the accused and the investigation into the matter is underway.
The incident took place at a mall in Mangalore on Wednesday afternoon. (Photo: ANI)
 The incident took place at a mall in Mangalore on Wednesday afternoon. (Photo: ANI)

Mangalore: A group of people on Wednesday assaulted a man here who allegedly said that 'India was a Hindu Nation and Muslims should not come here.'

The incident took place at a mall in Mangalore on Wednesday afternoon.

 

The incident of the video has gone viral on social media in which the victim can be heard saying that "India was a Hindu Rashtra where Muslims are not welcome."

The police have registered a case against the accused and the investigation into the matter is underway.

"We will investigate. Police has good leads," said Mangaluru Police Commissioner while speaking to media on Thursday.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: karnataka, karnataka man, police, crime, video goes viral
Location: India, Karnataka


Latest From Nation

On July 5, the court had granted 30 days parole to Nalini Sriharan, who is serving a life sentence in the case. (Photo: File)

Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict moves Madras HC, seeks 30-day leave

The accused was helped by his brother in chopping her body into pieces and dump them in septic tank and drain. (Representational Image)

Delhi man kills wife, calls mother-in-law to confess; she takes it lightly

'They do it, only pretend they don't,' S Jaishankar on Pak terrorism

The gang also targeted young girls and lured them with false promises of education and jobs. (Photo: ANI)

MP Police bust extortion racket; honey trapped VIPs to get deals, 6 arrested



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Women more frequent gamers than men, reveals study

According to the women, their gaming tendencies stemmed from several factors like peers, friends, spouses, and even social media advertisements. (Photo: alistdaily / Representational Image)
 

Malaika Arora's sultry red carpet look made beau Arjun Kapoor set internet on fire

Malaika Arora. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Skoda Kodiaq Scout to launch on September 30

The Kodiaq Scout will share its feature list with the SUV’s base-spec Style variant.
 

How easy is it to start a start-up?

Most of the new and young entrepreneurs don’t know about the right methodologies, when it comes to current policies on setting up a start-up.
 

Couple from Mathura set car ablaze, fire shots in air to ‘announce marriage’

The accused, Shubham Choudhary and Anjula Sharma, were reported to have revealed to the police that their intention was to grab eyeballs to announce their marriage. (Photo: AP | Representative)
 

MS Dhoni beats Kohli, stands behind PM Modi in India's most admired list; reports

Mahendra Singh Dhoni acquired an admiration score of 8.58 per cent, while PM Modi acquired an admiration score of 15.66 per cent. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'They do it, only pretend they don't,' S Jaishankar on Pak terrorism

'On national interest,' Milind slams Cong disapproval of chit chat with PM

On Thursday, Deora tweeted:

Bulandshahr mob violence: Allahabad HC grants bail to main culprit Yogesh Raj

Police Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh, 44, and civilian Sumit Kumar, 20, were killed during the mob violence on December 3 last year. (Photo: screengrab)

Kerala, Tamil Nadu agree to review 60-year-old Parambikulam-Aliyar water agreement

Addressing the media jointly with his Tamil Nadu counterpart, Vijayan said, “The Parambikulam-Aliyar agreement is 60 years old and we have decided to review it.'(Photo: File)

Ayodhya case: Muslim parties apologise in SC for questioning 2003 ASI report

The Muslim parties on Thursday took a U-turn on questioning the authorship of the 2003 report of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and apologised to the Supreme Court for wasting it's time in the Ayodhya land dispute case. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham