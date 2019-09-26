Nation Current Affairs 26 Sep 2019 Record 132mm rain si ...
Record 132mm rain sinks Hyderabad: Southwest monsoon to clear out by Oct 1st week

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | T S S SIDDHARTH
Published Sep 26, 2019, 1:04 am IST
Updated Sep 26, 2019, 1:20 am IST
Low pressure in the Bay of Bengal moving towards Hyderabad caused the heavy downpour.
 Commuters had a harrowing time as traffic came to a standstill following heavy rain at Hitec City on Tuesday night. Traffic also went haywire in the city. (R. Pavan)

Hyderabad: Tuesday night saw the second highest rainfall at 132 mm in the city in 111 years. The record was set in September 1908, when the rainfall in a span of 24 hours was 153.2 mm, according to the Indian Meteorological Depart-ment.

Low pressure in the Bay of Bengal moving towards Hyderabad caused the heavy downpour.

 

The Met department warned that the clear skies during the day didn’t mean that it was over, as fresh warnings of heavy rainfall were issued by evening.

“There will be widespread heavy rain in most parts of the state on Wednesday, after that the cumulonimbus clouds would travel towards the northern districts.

This is the countdown to the withdrawal of the monsoon,” Dr Y.K. Reddy, director, IMD Hyderabad, said.

Officials said the rain would subside by Thursday, but did not rule out scattered rains.

Mahesh Palawat from Skymet, a private weather forecasting outfit said: “There is a slight delay in the withdrawal of the monsoon this season, so we expect that the South-West monsoon would clear out by the first week of October.”

The trail of destruction could be seen in low-lying areas, homes close to huge stormwater drains, cellars of buildings and the roads which have been battered by the rain.

The GHMC identified 195 water-logging points where water stagnated and draining it proved tough.

The water made it difficult not only for the residents but also the Nacharam Police Station which was filled with water. The Errakunta Lake at Nacharram overflowed and the residential colony close by had water enter homes.

A similar situation was at Malkajgiri near Anutex Complex.

In places like Tirumalgerry, commercial establishments that have basement parking were full. Residents removed cars and parked them on the road as water rushed into the basement.

Drains overflowed at Chuttalabasti, Uppal, Nagole, Kukatpally, Nacharam, Alwal, Yapral and Kapra circles. Tea cups, water bottles, glass bottles, rubber slippers and other material floated in the water.

Twelve trees collapsed in Banjara Hills, Jubliee Hills, Begumpet, Madhapur and other areas.

