‘Pakistan drones made sorties’

It is the first incident reported in Punjab in which drones were used to drop weapons and communication devices among others from across the border, an official said, adding that a half-burnt drone used in the operation was recovered from Tarn Taran.

Chandigarh: Investigations by the Punjab police have revealed that GPS-fitted drones made multiple sorties from Pakistan to airdrop the cache of arms, ammunition and fake currency seized in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district.

The Punjab police on Sunday had claimed to have busted a terror module of the Khalistan Zindabad Force, backed by a group based in Pakistan and Germany.

It said the terror group was conspiring to unleash a series of strikes in Punjab and adjoining states.

Arrested Khalistani terrorist Akashdeep has confessed that he was in contact with Pakistan-based Khalistani terrorist Ranjeet Singh Neeta.

He said Neeta’s number was provided to him by another Khalistani terrorist Gurmeet Singh alias Bagga, who lives in Germany.

Gurmeet Singh alias Bagga would share the information about the consignment route with Nita and the place and the time to drop consignments was decided by Akashdeep Singh, sources in the Punjab police said.