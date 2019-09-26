'On national interest,' Milind slams Cong disapproval of chit chat with PM

On Thursday, Deora tweeted: "Politicians who fail to put national interest before party interest do a great disservice to India!' (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Congress leader Milind Deora, who is seen to have defied his party’s line over Twitter exchange with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sent out a sharp message for those who are upset with him.

On Thursday, Deora tweeted: "Politicians who fail to put national interest before party interest do a great disservice to India!"

During an @iimunofficial meet yesterday, I was asked about @narendramodi ji’s gracious acknowledgement of my father’s diplomatic efforts & the controversy thereafter.



My reply - politicians who fail to put national interest before party interest do a great disservice to India! pic.twitter.com/vpzXCLcQAN — Milind Deora मिलिंद देवरा (@milinddeora) September 26, 2019

"To anyone, in any particular party, whether it's in the BJP, whether it's in the Congress, whether it's in a regional party, that believes otherwise, I would tell them that they are doing a great disservice to the nation," he said.

In the video, Deora said: "I am proud that when I got into parliament, I had a stalwart like Atal Bihar Vajpayee in Parliament. I am proud that when I got into parliament, Somnath Chatterjee was the Speaker of parliament. I am proud that when I got into parliament, somebody like a Dr MMS was the Prime Minister of India... all of them were great stalwarts, they could cut across party lines."

Thank you @narendramodi ji!



Murlibhai put nation first & worked with all governments in India & the US to deepen ties between our great countries.



In my many interactions with my Democrat & Republican friends, they, too, acknowledge India’s leadership in the 21st century https://t.co/AXbEb6ZDtK — Milind Deora मिलिंद देवरा (@milinddeora) September 23, 2019

Earlier, Deora stirred a controversy when he praised PM Modi’s “Howdy, Modi” event in Houston. In return, PM Modi thanked him.

The Twitter exchange, however, did not go down well with his party leadership which is deeply upset, according to sources.

