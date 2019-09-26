Not proud? Not Indian, says Union Minister Jitendra Singh

New Delhi: Following the outrage over US President Donald Trump calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi as “Father of India”, Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said those who object “do not consider themselves Indians”.

“India is being respected in a way that was rare in the past,” said the MoS in the PM’s office. “People who live abroad are today proud of being Indian. This is happening due to the personality and personal outreach of PM Modi.”

Singh said that such a statement by a US President is unprecedented. “If an impartial and bold statement comes from America and its president then every Indian should feel proud regardless of his political affiliations,” he said. “If someone is not proud, then maybe he does not consider himself Indian.”

President Trump on Tuesday said: “I remember India before was very torn. There was a lot of dissent, fighting and he brought it all together. Like a father would. Maybe he is the father of India".