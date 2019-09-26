Nation Current Affairs 26 Sep 2019 No faith in CBI inve ...
Nation, Current Affairs

No faith in CBI investigation in Bargari sacrilege case: Capt Amarinder Singh

ANI
Published Sep 26, 2019, 6:51 pm IST
Updated Sep 26, 2019, 6:51 pm IST
He said that his government would continue to oppose the CBI in the court and will also fight.
'The decision to hand over the case to a new SIT three months after it had filed a closure report in the court is a clear ploy to delay the probe and stop the state government from taking over the case,' Singh said. (Photo: File)
 'The decision to hand over the case to a new SIT three months after it had filed a closure report in the court is a clear ploy to delay the probe and stop the state government from taking over the case,' Singh said. (Photo: File)

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday said that his government has no faith in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in Bargari sacrilege case.

Singh also declared that his government would not, at any cost, allow the Badals -- a reference to former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal and his son Sukhbir Singh Badal -- to prevent the investigations in Bargari sacrilege case from going back to the Punjab Police.

 

According to an official statement, Singh said that the state has no faith in the CBI in the sacrilege case.

"Even as the state government formally contested in the court, the CBI's decision to hand over the Bargari investigation to a Special Investigation Team (SIT), the CBI, clearly acting under pressure from the Central government at the behest of the Badals, was quite obviously trying to stop the probe from going forward," he said.

"The decision to hand over the case to a new SIT three months after it had filed a closure report in the court is a clear ploy to delay the probe and stop the state government from taking over the case," Singh said.

He said that his government would continue to oppose the CBI in the court and will also fight, at all levels, to get the case back to the state.

"We will not let anyone get away with cheating the people of Punjab out of their due justice," he said.

According to the statement, the Chief Minister also came down heavily on the Akali leadership, particularly Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, saying that she should either persuade the Centre to send the case back to the state or should resign.

Singh reminded her that her party (Shiromani Akali Dal) was part of the unanimous decision of the Vidhan Sabha to withdraw the case from the CBI.

"Since she claimed to be a vociferous protector of Sikh rights and sentiments, she should prove her credibility by fighting within the central government to get the Bargari case back to the Punjab Police for a fair probe," he added.

Hitting out at the CBI, Singh said that the agency had exposed itself to be totally partisan and unfair in the entire affair.

He pointed out that despite repeated pleas and efforts from the state government in the wake of the closure report, the national agency failed to return the case files to the Punjab Police.

"The failure was clearly deliberate and mischievous, so that the agency could buy time to divert the case to the new SIT, for its eventual burial," he said.

He further said: "The CBI has been acting entirely under the influence of the Badals, which negates any possibility of a fair and thorough probe into the case." He added that justice can now only be meted out if the state police investigate the matter.

"For three years, the CBI failed to make any headway in the case despite all the powers and means at their disposal, and then filed a closure report without completing the investigation. And when we decided to duly take the case back from them, as per the decision of the Vidhan Sabha, they have done a complete U-turn again by reopening the case and handing it over to their own SIT," said the Chief Minister.

"We will fight the CBI tooth and nail, and will ensure that the investigation is taken to its logical conclusion," asserted Singh.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: bargari sacrilege case, amarinder singh
Location: India, Chandigarh, Chandigarh


Latest From Nation

'Victim’s father is killed. Victim’s uncle is arrested. Following massive public pressure and after 13 months, accused MLA arrested. Attempt to kill the victim’s family. Shahjahanpur rape case: Victim arrested. Victim’s family being pressured,' Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet. (Photo: File | ANI)

‘This is BJP’s justice?’: Priyanka on Shahjahanpur student’s arrest

Innocent men are being framed following the #MeToo movement is what the poster includes, and that we have entered an era of 'digital mob lynching' where men are the victims. (Photo: Twitter | @NithinOnDrums)

K'taka organisation calls feminism 'cancer', performs puja to eradicate 'pisachinis'

The couple in an attempt to save their dog went near the camel for shooing it away. (Photo: File)

Weird and wild? Camel prescribed with antibiotics after woman bites its crotch

Claiming that the EC is being influenced by the Centre, the former Chief Minister said:

'Puppet of central govt': HD Kumaraswamy on EC's decision of K'taka by-polls



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Weird and wild? Camel prescribed with antibiotics after woman bites its crotch

The couple in an attempt to save their dog went near the camel for shooing it away. (Photo: File)
 

Another royal wedding! Princess Beatrice engaged

Princess Eugenie clicked these pictures of the happy couple. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale all deals and offers

Prime members can grab great deals first with exclusive early access starting 12 noon on September 28.
 

Women more frequent gamers than men, reveals study

According to the women, their gaming tendencies stemmed from several factors like peers, friends, spouses, and even social media advertisements. (Photo: alistdaily / Representational Image)
 

Malaika Arora's sultry red carpet look made beau Arjun Kapoor set internet on fire

Malaika Arora. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Skoda Kodiaq Scout to launch on September 30

The Kodiaq Scout will share its feature list with the SUV’s base-spec Style variant.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'Don't have guaranteed supply of fuel': Modi pitches for India's NSG membership

RBI raises withdrawal limit for PMC bank customers to Rs 10,000

The development came after protests from PMC Bank customers in past two days following the RBI's move to allow the co-operative bank's customers to withdraw only a sum of Rs 1,000 from their accounts over the next six months. (Photo: File)

EC delays polls to 15 K'taka seats till SC decides on disqualified MLAs

These seats were vacated after the disqualification of the rebel Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) MLAs following their resignation from their respective parties. (Photo: File)

CBI arrests IPS officer in 2016 Narada sting, first such arrest in scam

He was arrested and produced in court by the CBI on Wednesday. (Photo: Screengrab)

Maharashtra assembly: Shah, Nadda meet in Delhi to take decision on alliance

Elections for the 288 seats of Legislative Assembly in Maharashtra will be held on October 21. The counting of votes shall take place on October 24. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham