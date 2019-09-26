Nation Current Affairs 26 Sep 2019 MiG-21 trainer aircr ...
Nation, Current Affairs

MiG-21 trainer aircraft crashes near Gwalior

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Sep 26, 2019, 2:05 am IST
Updated Sep 26, 2019, 2:05 am IST
“A court of inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the accident,” said IAF.
Also, in February a MIG-27 fighter aircraft crashed in Eta village in Pokaran tehsil of Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer district.
 Also, in February a MIG-27 fighter aircraft crashed in Eta village in Pokaran tehsil of Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district.

New Delhi: An Indian Air Force MiG-21 Type-69 trainer aircraft crashed on Wednesday near Gwalior.

“Both the pilots ejected safely and were picked up by rescue helicopter,” said IAF in a statement. The aircraft was on a routine mission and was airborne from Air Force Station Gwalior. Aircraft crashed while on approach for landing.

 

"A court of inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the accident," said IAF.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh, in a tweet, said he spoke to Air Chief Marshal B.S. Dhanoa regarding the crash and also enquired about the condition of both the pilots.

An IAF MiG-21 Bison aircraft had crashed in Rajasthan’s Bikaner district in March.  Also, in February a MIG-27 fighter aircraft crashed in Eta village in Pokaran tehsil of Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer district.

Last month IAF’s Su-30 aircraft had crashed at Tezpur.

Tags: mig-21, indian air force
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


