MHA & J&K officials hold talks over Jobs

Published Sep 26, 2019, 2:14 am IST
Updated Sep 26, 2019, 2:14 am IST
Both the Union Territories will come into existence from October 31, this year.
New Delhi: Senior officials of the Union home ministry and Jammu and Kashmir administration held extensive deliberations over last two days, examining different aspects of the State Reorganisation Act, which has led to creation of two separate Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Both the Union Territories will come into existence from October 31, this year.

Officials from home ministry’s J&K division held detailed discussion with the state chief secretary B.V.R. Subrahmanyam and principal secretary Rohit Kansal as to how the new Act would be implemented for the two Union Territories.

 

Earlier on Monday, Union home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla had also held a meeting to ensure smooth implementation of the State Reorganisation Act.

Officials said discussion were held on division of assets along with posting of government officers once J&K and Ladakh come into existence as new UTs.

According to provisions of the Act, while officers of the Central services like the IAS, IPS and others, who belong to the Jammu and Kashmir cadre, will be posted in both Union Territories.

However, new recruitments would be done under the Arunachal Goa Mizoram and Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre under which officers are posted to different UTs and some states.

Officers belonging to the provincial service will remain posted in their present assignments till any further order is issued by the new by Lieutenant governors of the two newly created Union Territories.

