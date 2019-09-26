Nation Current Affairs 26 Sep 2019 Kerala enroute to be ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Kerala enroute to become a hub to make e-vehicles

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 26, 2019, 12:54 am IST
Updated Sep 26, 2019, 12:54 am IST
The state has already initiated steps to ban 15-year-old diesel and petrol autos from April 2021.
The vehicles which have paid the road tax for 15 years, however, will be allowed to run.
 The vehicles which have paid the road tax for 15 years, however, will be allowed to run.

Kochi: A detailed project report (DPR) to make Kerala a manufacturing hub for electric vehicles (e-vehicles) and components will be ready within a month.

The DPR is being prepared by Price Wate-rhouse Coopers (PwC) as part of the state government’s ambitious project to put one million electric vehicles on the road in the state by 2022, according to K.R. Jyothilal, principal secretary, transport and aviation. He was speaking to reporters at a function to launch two electric autorickshaws by Mahindra Electric Mobility Ltd here on Wednesday.

 

He also said the Kerala State Electricity Board Ltd (KSEBL) hadalready identified 180 locations for setting up charging stations.

The state has already initiated steps to ban 15-year-old diesel and petrol autos from April 2021. The vehicles which have paid the road tax for 15 years, however, will be allowed to run. The e-vehicle policy released by the state government in December 2018 had identified focus areas in connection with manufacturing, including complete vehicle, electric drive train and power electronics, energy systems and storage and charging technology and mode. The policy aims at putting 200,000 electric two-wheelers and 50,000 electric three-wheelers by 2020.

Mr Mahesh Babu, CEO, Mahindra Electric Mobility Ltd, said the two vehicles with three...
and four-seats were priced at `2.43 lakh and `1.62 lakh respectively after a state government subsidy of `30,000. The three-seater will provide more riding comfort while the four seater is mainly seen as shared vehicle.

The e-autos will help improve the earning potential of its owner by 15 to 20 per cent compared with other diesel and petrol vehicles. Apart from low operating cost, the two variants-- Treo and Treo Yari-- launched on Wednesday also promise hassle-free and clutch-less drive.

...
Tags: detailed project report, electric vehicles


Latest From Nation

Plastic waste in the drain at Thiruvananthapuram Central railway station.

Rlys undecided on what to replace plastic with

With tears in his eyes, the farmer, A. Srisailam, who took the poultry farm on lease, pleaded for assistance.

Hyderabad: Farmer seeks aid after 5,000 chickens drown

Motorists avoid potholes formed on the Thirumala - Mankattukadavu stretch, one of the worst roads in the state capital. (Photo: A.V. MUZAFAR)

Roads in a shambles

Many street lights are un-operational in Kundanbagh where clusters of IAS, IPS officers reside. A similar condition prevails in MLA colony in Banjara Hills.

Hyderabad: 60 ‘dark spots’ where women are vulnerable



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

WATCH: Elephant enters into Army storeroom, old video goes viral

As seen in the video, it seems that the elephant is looking for something inside the storeroom. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Kerala tourism ranks fourth globally in registering social media presence

When compared with the portals of other tourism departments in the country, Kerala retains its number one position by a huge margin. (Photo: Representational image)
 

Beijing's starfish-shaped Daxing airport opened By Xi Jinping

The third-largest Chinese airline, Air China, is expected to keep flying the bulk of its flights from Beijing Capital International Airport. (Photo: AFP)
 

Sunny Leone to feature in 'Kamasutra'? find out

Sunny Leone.
 

Joaquin Phoenix defends 'Joker' as families of shooting victims voice concern

Joaquin Phoenix as Joker.
 

KTM finally launches the 790 Duke in India

KTM 790 Duke gets four ride modes, an IMU-based 9-level traction control system, and more.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Punjab CM to lead all-party delegation to Kartarpur Sahib on opening day on Nov 9

The Chief Minister made the announcement while reviewing the progress of the various works related to the 550th Prakash Purb celebrations at the historic town of Dera Baba Nanak. (Photo: File)

Centre has adequate stock of onion, ready to provide it to states: Paswan

The retail price of onion shot up to Rs 70 per kilogram in the national capital due to a reduced supply of the crop owing to incessant rains and floods in many parts of the country. (Photo: ANI)

India, Japan, US naval exercise Malabar begins tomorrow

The US Navy is being represented by USS McCampbell, a Los Angeles-Class Attack Submarine, and a 'P8A' Long Range Maritime Patrol Aircraft. (Photo: ANI Representational)

NRC will be implemented in WB, no Hindu will leave the country: Vijayvargiya

'Certain political parties and politicians are trying to instill fear among the general people over NRC by spreading canards,' BJP leader said. (Photo: ANI twitter)

Kerala, Tamil Nadu to review Parambikulam Aliyar treaty

Vijayan said that Chief Secretaries of Kerala and Tamil Nadu will meet once in six months. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham