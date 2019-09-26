Nation Current Affairs 26 Sep 2019 DMK, Left slam move ...
Nation, Current Affairs

DMK, Left slam move to 'impose' sanskrit in Anna University; varsity clarifies

PTI
Published Sep 26, 2019, 12:41 pm IST
Updated Sep 26, 2019, 12:41 pm IST
The varsity, for its part, said no course was compulsory and denied any attempt to "impose" Sanskrit.
'It is condemnable to attempt imposition of Sanskrit by making philosophy compulsory in the syllabus of Anna University's CEG campus,' Stalin said in a tweet. (Photo: File)
 'It is condemnable to attempt imposition of Sanskrit by making philosophy compulsory in the syllabus of Anna University's CEG campus,' Stalin said in a tweet. (Photo: File)

Chennai: The DMK and the Left on Wednesday opposed a proposal by premier technical varsity, the state-run Anna University, to include philosophy in its syllabus for the engineering students, with M K Stalin saying it amounted to "imposition" of Sanskrit.

The varsity, for its part, said no course was compulsory and denied any attempt to "impose" Sanskrit. The courses were meant for undergraduate engineering students and they were free to pick a course of their choice, Anna University Vice-Chancellor MK Surappa said.

 

Earlier, a section of the media had reported that Anna University intended to include philosophy and Bhagavad Gita in its syllabus at the College of Engineering Guindy and other campuses for the engineering students. Opposing the reported move, DMK president M K Stalin sought the intervention of Governor Banwarilal Purohit, who is the varsity's Chancellor.

"It is condemnable to attempt imposition of Sanskrit by making philosophy compulsory in the syllabus of Anna University's CEG campus," Stalin said in a tweet.

The Leader of Opposition in the state assembly sought the intervention of the governor and the Higher Education Department to revise the syllabus.

The CPI (M) state unit also flayed the reported move. CPI (M) state unit secretary K Balakrishnan said it was strongly condemnable that philosophy and Bhagavad Gita had been included in the engineering syllabus.

"This is against the principles of secularism. Introducing the teachings of a particular religion in a syllabus studied by students from all faiths and the state government standing by that is not acceptable," he said in a statement and demanded its withdrawal.

Denying any attempts of imposition of Sanskrit, Surappa insisted that the students were free to choose from any of the 12 courses offered as part of efforts to make them "well-rounded."

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) had recommended over 20 courses including Sanskrit but the varsity had chosen only 12, and had not even opted for the language, he said.

"To make the students well-rounded apart from technology, we are introducing more and more courses in humanities," he told reporters.

Only the Information Science and Technology department was offering the course, and it was upto the student concerned to opt for it or not, he added.

"If some student doesn't like this course, he always has an option to choose any other course... so no course is compulsory, nobody is controlling anyone here," he said.

"We are not imposing anything, in fact we are not teaching Sanskrit at all," he added.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: dmk, left, anna university, mk stalin
Location: India, Tamil Nadu


Latest From Nation

Adding further, Karti stated that such events were creating a very toxic and negative atmosphere for the polity of the country. (Photo: ANI)

'Nothing but political vendetta', says Karti after meeting father at Tihar

More details awaited. (Photo: ANI)

BJP protests outside Kejriwal's residence over his NRC dig at Tiwari

The ED had in September last year registered the money laundering case against Shivakumar and a few others. (Photo: File)

Congress leaders Ahmed Patel, Anand Sharma meet D K Shivakumar in Tihar jail

Addressing the media jointly with his Tamil Nadu counterpart, Vijayan said, “The Parambikulam-Aliyar agreement is 60 years old and we have decided to review it.'(Photo: File)

Kerala, Tamil Nadu agree to review 60-year-old Parambikulam-Aliyar water agreement



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Malaika Arora's sultry red carpet look made beau Arjun Kapoor to set internet on fire

Malaika Arora. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Skoda Kodiaq Scout to launch on September 30

The Kodiaq Scout will share its feature list with the SUV’s base-spec Style variant.
 

How easy is it to start a start-up?

Most of the new and young entrepreneurs don’t know about the right methodologies, when it comes to current policies on setting up a start-up.
 

Couple from Mathura set car ablaze, fire shots in air to ‘announce marriage’

The accused, Shubham Choudhary and Anjula Sharma, were reported to have revealed to the police that their intention was to grab eyeballs to announce their marriage. (Photo: AP | Representative)
 

MS Dhoni beats Kohli, stands behind PM Modi in India's most admired list; reports

Mahendra Singh Dhoni acquired an admiration score of 8.58 per cent, while PM Modi acquired an admiration score of 15.66 per cent. (Photo: AFP)
 

These Apple AirPods killers cost just under Rs 5k

As of now, the Mi AirDots Pro 2 is available in only one colour, that is white. The design of the earbuds takes heavy inspiration from the Apple AirPods and even the charging case looks similar.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kerala, Tamil Nadu agree to review 60-year-old Parambikulam-Aliyar water agreement

Addressing the media jointly with his Tamil Nadu counterpart, Vijayan said, “The Parambikulam-Aliyar agreement is 60 years old and we have decided to review it.'(Photo: File)

Ayodhya case: Muslim parties apologise in SC for questioning 2003 ASI report

The Muslim parties on Thursday took a U-turn on questioning the authorship of the 2003 report of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and apologised to the Supreme Court for wasting it's time in the Ayodhya land dispute case. (Photo: File)

Not a day more: SC reminds Ayodhya parties of Oct 18 deadline

A Constitution Bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, reiterated the need to complete arguments by October 18 — the deadline set last week upon consent of both the Hindu and Muslim sides. (Photo: File)

CBI raids ex-Bengaluru top cop Alok Kumar's residence in phone tapping case

CBI searches were underway at the residence of former Bengaluru Police Commissioner Alok Kumar in connection with alleged phone tapping of politicians and bureaucrats during the tenure of the Congress-JD(S) government, officials said Thursday. (Photo: File)

Couple from Mathura set car ablaze, fire shots in air to ‘announce marriage’

The accused, Shubham Choudhary and Anjula Sharma, were reported to have revealed to the police that their intention was to grab eyeballs to announce their marriage. (Photo: AP | Representative)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham