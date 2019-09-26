Nation Current Affairs 26 Sep 2019 CBI raids ex-Bengalu ...
CBI raids ex-Bengaluru top cop Alok Kumar's residence in phone tapping case

ANI
Published Sep 26, 2019, 12:23 pm IST
Updated Sep 26, 2019, 12:55 pm IST
The central agency has taken over the investigation in the matter from cyber-crime wing of the Bengaluru Police.
CBI searches were underway at the residence of former Bengaluru Police Commissioner Alok Kumar in connection with alleged phone tapping of politicians and bureaucrats during the tenure of the Congress-JD(S) government, officials said Thursday.
 CBI searches were underway at the residence of former Bengaluru Police Commissioner Alok Kumar in connection with alleged phone tapping of politicians and bureaucrats during the tenure of the Congress-JD(S) government, officials said Thursday. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: CBI searches were underway at the residence of former Bengaluru Police Commissioner Alok Kumar in connection with alleged phone tapping of politicians and bureaucrats during the tenure of the Congress-JD(S) government, officials said Thursday.

The Karnataka government led by B S Yediyurappa had announced a CBI probe after disqualified JD(S) MLA A H Vishwanath, who served as the party's state president and turned rebel, accused the H D Kumaraswamy dispensation of tapping phones and spying on more than 300 people, including him.

 

The central agency has taken over the investigation in the matter from cyber-crime wing of the Bengaluru Police and registered a case against unidentified people in August, officials said. "It has come to the notice of the government that there are apprehensions that phones of several ruling and opposition political leaders, their relatives, and other government officials have been intercepted in an illegal unauthorised unwarranted manner," the letter entrusting the probe to the CBI said.

 

...
