BJP will form govt in every state: Dr K Laxman

Published Sep 26, 2019, 1:14 am IST
He said, "BJP will be a viable alternative to the TRS as KCR has totally failed in regards to the welfare of the people of Telangana.
Hyderabad: BJP leaders have started a door-to-door campaign to promote awareness about Article 370, Triple Talaq and Central government schemes in the urban and rural areas. Apart from it, Telangana’s BJP state leadership has left no stone unturned to make a few programmes launched by the BJP National high command like Swachch Bharat, Seva Saptah and Tiranga Yatra to be the talk of the town.

BJP state president Dr K Laxman said, “BJP will be a viable alternative to the TRS as K. Chandrasekhar Rao has totally failed in regards to the welfare of the people of Telangana. He has brought the state under debt. Asaduddin Owaisi is holding the steering of KCR’s car.”

 

On being questioned if the motive of the BJP awareness campaign on Article 370 and Triple Talaq was the formula for strengthening the party in the state, he said“Not only Telangana but under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, the BJP will be stronger across the nation and people will bring the BJP to power with a majority not only in Telangana but in all states.”

