Nation Current Affairs 26 Sep 2019 After SC verdict, po ...
Nation, Current Affairs

After SC verdict, power, water supply lines to Kerala's Maradu apartments snapped

PTI
Published Sep 26, 2019, 11:18 am IST
Updated Sep 26, 2019, 11:18 am IST
Amid heavy police presence, the power supply was disconnected around 5 am, while the water supply was stopped a few hours later.
The government held a meeting on Tuesday and decided to write to the Kerala State Electricity Board and Kerala Water Authority to disconnect power and water supply to the apartments with immediate effect. (Representational Image)
  The government held a meeting on Tuesday and decided to write to the Kerala State Electricity Board and Kerala Water Authority to disconnect power and water supply to the apartments with immediate effect. (Representational Image)

Kochi: Power and water supply lines were disconnected on Thursday at the four apartment complexes in Maradu, which the Supreme Court has ordered to be demolished for violating coastal norms.

Amid heavy police presence, the power supply was disconnected around 5 am, while the water supply was stopped a few hours later, said residents of the apartments, who protested calling it to be human rights violation. Fort Kochi Sub-Collector Snehil Kumar Singh, who has been given additional charge as secretary of Maradu Municipality to carry out the demolition, said on Wednesday the directions given by the government, including disconnection of power and water supply to the apartments, would be implemented soon.

 

The action comes days after the Kerala government was pulled up by the Supreme Court for not complying with its order to raze the buildings. The government held a meeting on Tuesday and decided to write to the Kerala State Electricity Board and Kerala Water Authority to disconnect power and water supply to the apartments with immediate effect. Residents of the complexes said they would not leave their flats and would intensify their agitation against the "human rights violations".

"Officials are taking steps to throw us out on the streets. We are not the culprits. We will not leave our homes. We will stay here," a representative of the flat owners had said on Wednesday.

...
Tags: kerala, supreme court, maradu municipality
Location: India, Kerala


Latest From Nation

Adding further, Karti stated that such events were creating a very toxic and negative atmosphere for the polity of the country. (Photo: ANI)

'Nothing but political vendetta', says Karti after meeting father at Tihar

More details awaited. (Photo: ANI)

BJP protests outside Kejriwal's residence over his NRC dig at Tiwari

The ED had in September last year registered the money laundering case against Shivakumar and a few others. (Photo: File)

Congress leaders Ahmed Patel, Anand Sharma meet D K Shivakumar in Tihar jail

Addressing the media jointly with his Tamil Nadu counterpart, Vijayan said, “The Parambikulam-Aliyar agreement is 60 years old and we have decided to review it.'(Photo: File)

Kerala, Tamil Nadu agree to review 60-year-old Parambikulam-Aliyar water agreement



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Malaika Arora's sultry red carpet look made beau Arjun Kapoor to set internet on fire

Malaika Arora. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Skoda Kodiaq Scout to launch on September 30

The Kodiaq Scout will share its feature list with the SUV’s base-spec Style variant.
 

How easy is it to start a start-up?

Most of the new and young entrepreneurs don’t know about the right methodologies, when it comes to current policies on setting up a start-up.
 

Couple from Mathura set car ablaze, fire shots in air to ‘announce marriage’

The accused, Shubham Choudhary and Anjula Sharma, were reported to have revealed to the police that their intention was to grab eyeballs to announce their marriage. (Photo: AP | Representative)
 

MS Dhoni beats Kohli, stands behind PM Modi in India's most admired list; reports

Mahendra Singh Dhoni acquired an admiration score of 8.58 per cent, while PM Modi acquired an admiration score of 15.66 per cent. (Photo: AFP)
 

These Apple AirPods killers cost just under Rs 5k

As of now, the Mi AirDots Pro 2 is available in only one colour, that is white. The design of the earbuds takes heavy inspiration from the Apple AirPods and even the charging case looks similar.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

7 died as heavy rains lashes Pune; school, colleges to remain shut

School and colleges will remain shut in five Tehsils as death toll due to floods following heavy rains mounted to seven in Pune on Thursday. (Photo: ANI)

Boman Rashid Kohinoor: The old man of Britannia & Co passes away at 97

Boman Kohinoor was the star of a social media campaign in 2016 when his dream came true. He met Prince William and his wife Kate during their week-long trip to India and Bhutan. (Photo: Screengrab)

‘650 mg paracetamol instead of 500 to cure dengue’: U'khand CM advises patients

The chief minister claimed that only six people have died of the disease in the state so far this year, of which four were in Dehradun and two in Haldwani. (Photo: File)

Madras high court stays hartal by DMK and 12 other parties in Kovai

Madras high court.

Madras high court directs CoP to monitor probe into techie Subhasri’s death

Madras high court.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham