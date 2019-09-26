Nation Current Affairs 26 Sep 2019 ‘650 mg parace ...
Nation, Current Affairs

‘650 mg paracetamol instead of 500 to cure dengue’: U'khand CM advises patients

PTI
Published Sep 26, 2019, 8:50 am IST
Updated Sep 26, 2019, 8:50 am IST
Rawat was on Wednesday reacting to claims that the mosquito-borne disease had become an epidemic in Uttarakhand this year.
The chief minister claimed that only six people have died of the disease in the state so far this year, of which four were in Dehradun and two in Haldwani. (Photo: File)
 The chief minister claimed that only six people have died of the disease in the state so far this year, of which four were in Dehradun and two in Haldwani. (Photo: File)

Dehradun: Take 650 mg of paracetamol instead of the usual dose of 500 mg -- this is what Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat advised dengue patients amid reports of the disease affecting 4,800 people in the state.

Rawat was on Wednesday reacting to claims that the mosquito-borne disease had become an epidemic in Uttarakhand this year.

 

“Dengue is far from acquiring epidemic proportions in Uttarakhand. Consuming 650 mg paracetamol and taking some rest cures one of the disease,” the chief minister told reporters here.

Meanwhile, DG, Health, R K Pandey told PTI that the total number of dengue cases reported in the state this year reached 4,800 on Wednesday. The official said the majority of the cases has been reported from Dehradun, where so far 3,000 people have been diagnosed, followed by Haldwani with 1,100 cases reported.

The chief minister claimed that only six people have died of the disease in the state so far this year, of which four were in Dehradun and two in Haldwani.

Rawat also claimed that none of the deaths had occurred in government hospitals.

The state Health Department, however, had on September 17 put the figure at eight.

The chief minister said he had met dengue patients admitted to government hospitals and they had benefited from the treatment administered at these facilities.

“There is no need to panic in case if someone is suffering from dengue fever. If one takes a dose of 650 mg paracetamol in place of 500 mg and some rest, one can be cured of the disease,” he said.

On swine flu, Rawat said doctors all over the world have accepted that it is a common type of influenza which can be kept at bay by often washing one’s hands, wearing a mask and taking other precautions.

DG Pandey said the number of cases of dengue reported this year are much higher as compared to the last, adding that this can be attributed to the fact that more diagnostic centres have been set up to conduct the ELISE test.

The number of cases are on a decline and there is no need to panic, the official added.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: trivendra singh rawat, dengue, paracetamol
Location: India, Uttarakhand


Latest From Nation

Amid reports of drones being used to drop weapons from across the border, a top Army commander on Wednesday said Indian armed forces are capable of identifying such devices and any military drone venturing towards Indian side from Pakistan will be

'Will shoot down Pak military drones': Army Commander after weapons dropped in Punjab

But most of them are below par in compliance and stray dog population is growing.

Local bodies disobey solid waste management rules

AICC general secretary Oommen Chandy, KPCC president Mullapally Ramachandran and Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala during the Congress election committee meeting held at Indira Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. (Photo: DC)

KPCC likely to finalise candidates list today

Thiruvananthapuram mayor V.K. Prasanth who is set to contest for LDF in Vattiyoorkavu constituency takes a selfie with councillors on Wednesday. (Photo: DC)

Trump card in Thiruvananthapuram



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

WATCH: Elephant enters into Army storeroom, old video goes viral

As seen in the video, it seems that the elephant is looking for something inside the storeroom. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Kerala tourism ranks fourth globally in registering social media presence

When compared with the portals of other tourism departments in the country, Kerala retains its number one position by a huge margin. (Photo: Representational image)
 

Beijing's starfish-shaped Daxing airport opened By Xi Jinping

The third-largest Chinese airline, Air China, is expected to keep flying the bulk of its flights from Beijing Capital International Airport. (Photo: AFP)
 

Sunny Leone to feature in 'Kamasutra'? find out

Sunny Leone.
 

Joaquin Phoenix defends 'Joker' as families of shooting victims voice concern

Joaquin Phoenix as Joker.
 

KTM finally launches the 790 Duke in India

KTM 790 Duke gets four ride modes, an IMU-based 9-level traction control system, and more.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Madras high court stays hartal by DMK and 12 other parties in Kovai

Madras high court.

Madras high court directs CoP to monitor probe into techie Subhasri’s death

Madras high court.

Madras high court seeks details of all admissions made in medical colleges

Madras high court.

Indian Coast Guard Ship Varaha launched

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh unveils a plaque commemorating the commissioning of the state-of-the-art ICGS offshore patrol vessel 'Varaha' at the Chennai Port Trust on Wednesday. (DC)

Chennai: Hospitals on high alert as 3 children die across state

A nurse attends to kids at the dengue special ward in Egmore GH, Chennai. (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham