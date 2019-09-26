Nation Current Affairs 26 Sep 2019 USD 150 million cred ...
Nation, Current Affairs

USD 150 million credit for Pacific island nations

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published Sep 26, 2019, 2:02 am IST
Updated Sep 26, 2019, 3:04 am IST
New Delhi also offered to “organise a Jaipur Foot Artificial Limb Fitment Camp in a Pacific regional hub under ‘India for Humanity’ programme.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
New Delhi: With an eye on China, which has made rapid inroads into the region, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced a slew of measures as part of the economic assistance to 12 Pacific island nations, including allocation of $12 million grant ($1 million to each nation) towards implementation of high impact developmental project in the area of their choice and a concessional line of credit of $150 million, which can be availed by these countries for undertaking solar, renewable energy and climate-related projects based on each country’s requirement.

In addition, New Delhi “proposed to depute technical experts to provide training and offered to organise specialised courses also under ITEC programme in priority areas identified by partner countries, including training of diplomats from Pacific island nations at the Foreign Service Institute”. New Delhi also offered to “organise a Jaipur Foot Artificial Limb Fitment Camp in a Pacific regional hub under ‘India for Humanity’ programme.

 

The announcements were made by Mr Modi when he interacted with leaders of these countries as part of the “India-Pacific Islands Developing States (PSIDS) Leaders’ Meeting” early Wednesday morning in New York on the sidelines of the 74th UN General Asse-mbly (GA).

...
Tags: prime minister narendra modi, pacific island nations
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


