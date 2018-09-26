Woman, 4 children dead as 3-storey building collapses in Delhi Ashok Vihar

A senior North Delhi Municipal Corporation official said the building was about 20 years old. Its structure was weak and in a deteriorated condition, the official added. (Photo: Twitter | PTI)

New Delhi: One woman and four children were killed and at least seven injured after a three-storey building collapsed in northwest Delhi's Ashok Vihar Wednesday.

The injured have been rushed to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital, police said. The woman who died was identified as Munni. Two brothers, aged around 10, and a boy and his sister aged below five years were among the dead.

Several people are still feared trapped under the debris and rescue teams are working at the spot, the police said.

A call about the incident was received at 9.25 am and six fire tenders were rushed to the spot near Sawan Park, an officer said.

Two teams of the NDRF have been mobilised for rescue operations, a NDRF spokesperson said.

A senior North Delhi Municipal Corporation official said the building was about 20 years old. Its structure was weak and in a deteriorated condition, the official added.