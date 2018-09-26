search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

UN Human Rights chief cites India's ruling on gay sex, urges countries to amend laws

PTI
Published Sep 26, 2018, 4:05 pm IST
Updated Sep 26, 2018, 4:12 pm IST
Bachelet said there is a need to see more countries taking steps to bring their laws in line with fundamental equality of all their people. 
On September 6, a five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court of India unanimously decriminalised part of the 158-year-old colonial law under Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. (Photo: File)
 On September 6, a five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court of India unanimously decriminalised part of the 158-year-old colonial law under Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. (Photo: File)

United Nations: The UN's top human rights official cited the "landmark" decision by India's Supreme Court decriminalising consensual gay sex and urged more countries to bring their laws and practices in line with the fundamental equality of all their people. 

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, during the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender/Transsexual and Intersex (LGBTI) Core Group event -- 'Violence against LGBTI Individuals: Extra-judicial, summary or arbitrary executions' -- on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly here on Tuesday, said that change is happening around the world. 

 

On September 6, a five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court of India unanimously decriminalised part of the 158-year-old colonial law under Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code which criminalises consensual unnatural sex, delivering a ground-breaking victory for gay rights in India. 

Bachelet said: "More than 70 countries criminalise consensual same-sex relationships, and also criminalise transgender people based on their appearance. These laws subject LGBT people to long prison sentences, and in some cases physical punishment. They also implicitly encourage prejudice, hatred and violence. But laws can change". 

"In India, we have just seen a landmark decision by the Supreme Court, decriminalising same-sex relationships. This important discussion is taking place all over the world. Not only in Europe and North America – it is moving forward in Africa, in Asia, in the Americas, in the Caribbean and in the Pacific," she said. 

Welcoming these "vital changes", Bachelet said there is a need to see more countries taking steps to bring their laws and practices in line with the fundamental equality of all their people. 

She, however, stressed that there is also a need to "change minds" as at the core of killings and violence against the LGBTI community is prejudice and hate. 

"We will only prevent these crimes if we are brave enough to address these factors, across society," she said. 

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court had unanimously struck down one of the world's oldest bans on consensual gay sex, delivering a ground-breaking victory for gay rights in India. 

The Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra had unanimously held that the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ) community possess the same Constitutional rights as other citizens of the country.

Tags: section 377 decriminalised, supreme court, united nations
Location: India, Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Aston Martin Vantage launched in India; priced at Rs 2.95 crore

The new Vantage is a major step forward from its predecessor as far as design is concerned.
 

Here are creative ideas for an exotic pre-wedding shoot

It isn't rare to see couples happily reminisce their initial chemistry and relive that spark during a shoot. (Photos: Portfolio Studio)
 

Addiction may be caused by an ancient virus still lingering in our DNA

Addiction may be caused by an ancient virus still lingering in our DNA. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

'Fussy' eaters may actually be intolerant to vegetables and fruits

'Fussy' eaters may actually be intolerant to vegetables and fruits. (Photo: Pexels)
 

Russian woman splashes bleach on to groins of men sitting with legs spread wide

She said the issue is fought around the world but hushed up in Russia (Photo: YouTube)
 

New Samsung leak reveals interesting Galaxy S10

The Samsung Galaxy S10 will come in three variants.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SC dismisses plea challenging Justice Gogoi's appointment as next CJI

The plea had sought quashing of the order of appointment of Justice Ranjan Gogoi as the Chief Justice of India with effect from October 3. (Photo: File)

Indian crew likely to meet injured naval commander Abhilash Tomy tomorrow

In this photo provided by the Australian Maritime Safety Authority, Indian sailor Abhilash Tomy, left, transfers to an inflatable boat as rescuers collect him from his damaged yacht, Thuriya, in the southern Indian Ocean. (Photo: AP)

Woman, 4 children dead as 3-storey building collapses in Delhi Ashok Vihar

A senior North Delhi Municipal Corporation official said the building was about 20 years old. Its structure was weak and in a deteriorated condition, the official added. (Photo: Twitter | PTI)

Dissenting Justice Chandrachud ruled Aadhaar ‘unconstitutional’, 'fraud'

Supreme Court Justice D Y Chandrachud held that denial of social welfare measures was violation of fundamental rights of citizens.

Aadhaar verdict big victory for pro-poor Modi government: BJP

'We see it as a big victory of the Modi government, the pro-poor Modi government. The Supreme Court has upheld the constitutional validity of Aadhaar and has also said that it does not violate privacy,' Patra said. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham