Tough test ahead for Congress ticket aspirants

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KIRAN REDDY ALTHURU
Published Sep 26, 2018, 1:38 am IST
Updated Sep 26, 2018, 1:38 am IST
AICC to study current strength of prospective candidates who lost elections in the past.
 Congress President Rahul Gandhi

Hyderabad: The All India Congress Committee (AICC) is more particular about the Telangana elections. The high command has decided to concentrate on the constituencies of Telangana where Congress leaders have lost in consecutive elections while selecting candidates for the upcoming elections.

The Congress high command is worried over the party’s defeat in the 2014 elections even after granting Statehood to Telangana. This was said by none other than the AICC President Mr Rahul Gandhi to Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) leaders at the airport in Hyderabad after returning from Kurnool to take his flight to Delhi last week.

 

Now the Congress high command doesn’t want to take any chances in the upcoming elections and is therefore clearing all minor issues within the party. In this regard, the party has started focusing on the candidates who were defeated in elections consecutively. The screening process for these candidates will be tougher as their fate will be decided based on the survey reports that will be done  soon by the TPCC. The high command has decided to replace these consecutive losers and the aspirants with more defeats than victories, if their graph is still declining.

Speaking to DC, a AICC senior leader from Delhi said, “The party is concentrating more on the candidates with consecutive defeats. It doesn’t mean that the party will not give a ticket to them. If they have lost in consecutive elections, we will check the percentage of votes, whether they were more or less than the last time the candidate lost and look at what the survey has found about the candidate’s winning chances this time. If the graph has declined, the indication is they are out of favour in the public, then we are ready to replace them.”

Tags: all india congress committee, telangana elections, aicc president rahul gandhi
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




