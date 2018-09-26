Tables turned? Actor Duniya Vijay files plaint against complainants

Bengaluru: A day before bail plea hearing of actor Duniya Vijay and three others in an assault case, the High Grounds police have registered First Information Report against complainant H. Krishnamurthy alias Pani-puri Kitty, assault victim Maruti Gowda and others based on a counter plaint filed by the actor.

Vijay and three others were earlier remanded to judicial custody and are currently lodged in Parappana Agrahara prison for assaulting and kidnapping Gowda, the nephew of the actor’s former gym trainer Kitty. Police said the charges were pressed against Kitty and Gowda for head-butting Vijay in presence of police, threatening him and his minor son of life and damaging the actor’s high-end sports utility vehicle on Sunday night.

According to the police, the sandalwood actor has stated in his plaint that during a body building event at Ambedkar Bhavan on September 23, Gowda had abused the actor’s minor son and allegedly threatened to kill them.

The fans lost their cool and attacked Gowda. He further clarified that he requested his fans not to attack Gowda. “I then bundled him inside my SUV and left for home. Just then Kitty called Gowda on his mobile. I took the phone from him and answered. Kitty directed me to return Gowda back to Ambedkar Bhavan or he will kill me.”

He said that just then he got a call from High Grounds police station directing him to bring Gowda to the station. “I reached station and Kitty and others threatened to kill me and my son. One of Kitty’s friends tried to stab me. They also damaged my vehicle,” the complaint stated.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case under Sections 506 and 427 of the Indian Penal Code against the accused. The probe team on Tuesday took statements of witnesses in Vasanth Nagar.