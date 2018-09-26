search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Sunlight best disinfectant: SC allows live streaming of court hearings

DECCAN CHRONICLE | Edited by : SANJANA JADHAV
Published Sep 26, 2018, 1:10 pm IST
Updated Sep 26, 2018, 1:17 pm IST
Live streaming, video recording inside court will accomplish 'public right to know' and bring in more transparency, SC said.
The Bench added that necessary rules for balancing the rights of public and protecting dignity of litigants will be placed soon. (Photo: File)
 The Bench added that necessary rules for balancing the rights of public and protecting dignity of litigants will be placed soon. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: In a string of verdicts on Wednesday, the Supreme Court agreed to live streaming and video recording of court proceedings while saying that 'sunlight is the best disinfectant'. 

The top court said that live streaming of crucial hearings will accomplish the 'public right to know' and bring in more transparency in judicial proceedings.

 

However, the Bench added that necessary rules for balancing the rights of public and protecting dignity of litigants will be placed soon. 

The verdict was passed on a batch of petitions, including those filed by senior advocate Indira Jaising, law student Snehil Tripathi and NGO 'Centre For Accountability and Systemic Change' on the issue.

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags: supreme court, live streaming of court hearings, video recording
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here’s why some women have low sex drive

If you are having such difficulties, you should see your andrologist at the earliest so that the problem does not start affecting the relationships. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Rare Apple-1 computer auctioned for USD 3,75,000

An extremely rare, fully functional Apple-1 computer -- one of the first PCs that did not require the users to assemble components -- was sold for USD 3,75,000 at an auction here. (Photo: Youtube)
 

Love knows no sex: 2 women on The Bachelor Vietnam ditch date — for each other

The pair were competing on the show for the attentions of bachelor Quoc Trung but their romance threw audiences a curveball. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Royal Enfield announces global launch of two motorcycle models

Niche bike maker Royal Enfield on Wednesday announced global launch of its two new motorcycle models, Continental GT 650 and the Interceptor INT 650 priced between USD 5,799 (approximately Rs 4,21,558) and USD 6,749 (Rs 4,90,618.56).
 

KL Rahul admits DRS mistake but faces Twitter fury as MS Dhoni doesn’t get reprieve

Indian opener KL Rahul, who took an unsuccessful Decision Review System (DRS) against Afghanistan in the final Super Four fixture of the ongoing Asia Cup, felt that he should not have taken that review. (Photo: AP)
 

Bachelor who slept with thousands of woman hires detective to find if has children

He went on to add that while some may think it reckless, but times were different back then. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Aadhaar verdict big victory for pro-poor Modi government: BJP

'We see it as a big victory of the Modi government, the pro-poor Modi government. The Supreme Court has upheld the constitutional validity of Aadhaar and has also said that it does not violate privacy,' Patra said. (Photo: File)

12-hr BJP bandh in Bengal: Sporadic violence, train services affected

A huge police contingent was rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control, the official said. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

'Slap on BJP's face': Congress on Supreme Court's Aadhaar ruling

Supreme Court said Aadhaar is meant to help benefits reach marginalised sections of society and takes into account the dignity of people not only from the personal but also from the community point of view. (Photo: File)

Aadhaar not for bank accounts, school admission: Know when it's mandatory

The Supreme Court directed the government not to give Aadhaar to illegal immigrants. (Photo: File)

Congress welcomes Supreme Court decision on Aadhaar

'We welcome the Supreme Court's decision to strike down Section 57 of the Aadhaar Act. Private entities are no longer allowed to use Aadhaar for verification purposes (sic),' the Congress said. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham