Sunlight best disinfectant: SC allows live streaming of court hearings

New Delhi: In a string of verdicts on Wednesday, the Supreme Court agreed to live streaming and video recording of court proceedings while saying that 'sunlight is the best disinfectant'.

The top court said that live streaming of crucial hearings will accomplish the 'public right to know' and bring in more transparency in judicial proceedings.

However, the Bench added that necessary rules for balancing the rights of public and protecting dignity of litigants will be placed soon.

The verdict was passed on a batch of petitions, including those filed by senior advocate Indira Jaising, law student Snehil Tripathi and NGO 'Centre For Accountability and Systemic Change' on the issue.

(With inputs from PTI)