search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

MIM MLA Waris Pathan regrets ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’ chant

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 26, 2018, 12:48 am IST
Updated Sep 26, 2018, 12:48 am IST
Mr Pathan had visited a Ganapati pandal in his constituency, Byculla, where he reportedly chanted “Ganpati bappa morya”.
AIMIM MLA Waris Pathan (Photo: Twitter)
 AIMIM MLA Waris Pathan (Photo: Twitter)

Mumbai: Under pressure from his party after he chanted “Ganpati bappa morya” when he visited a Ganesh pandal last week in Byculla area in Mu-mbai, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLA Waris Pathan has issued a public apology. The MLA released a video in which he sought forgiveness for saying “certain words for which he has also apologised to the almighty”.

In the video, he admitted that it was a mistake and he will never repeat it again. Mr Pathan also said that he hopes Allah will forgive him for the mistake. “Yes, I accept my mistake. I assure you that this mistake will not be repeated. I am also a human and every human makes mistake. Even I did and I regret it,” Mr Pathan said in a video.

 

Recently, Mr Pathan had visited a Ganapati pandal in his constituency, Byculla, where he reportedly chanted “Ganpati bappa morya”. However, according to reports, soon after the video of Mr Pathan’s visit to Ganesh pandal emerged, his party disapproved of it. As a result, he was forced to issue a public apology.

Tags: waris pathan, aimim




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nokia 5.1 Plus review: Android One at a killer price

With the 5.1 Plus, you can enjoy a faster and stock Android experience, fluid and snappy UI, smooth overall performance, premium design, decent display and cameras with relatively good battery life.
 

Pari, do you love me: Arjun asks amid fan pleas for marriage, here's her reaction

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra’s ‘Namaste England’ releases on 19 October.
 

Mahindra Marazzo vs Toyota Innova Crysta: which MPV offers better space?

Mahindra has managed to make the Marazzo quite spacious thanks to a FWD layout and a transversely mounted engine.
 

Millennials swap numbers after an average of 4 days on dating apps: study

The study also found that 66 percent swiped left on edited pictures and 68 percent rejected users that are looking for fun (Photo: AFP)
 

Samsung unveils its first triple camera Smart phone Galaxy A7

Samsung on Tuesday unveiled its first triple camera smart phone, the Galaxy A7, with an ultra wide lens that allows one to capture unrestricted wide-angle photographs. (Photo: Youtube)
 

Asia Cup 2018: MS Dhoni leads India for 200th time as captain, Twitter goes berserk

The Jharkhand wicket-keeper batsman had stepped down as India's limited-overs captain in January 2017 with Virat Kohli being announced as his successor. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Telangana: Sex offenders to be segregated in prison

In addition to counselling the offenders, the prison will begin segregation of offenders within the prisons at the earliest.(Representional Image)

Kerala: 16 PFI activists named accused in SFI leader Abhimanyu's killing

A clash between SFI and Campus Front activists over a graffiti had led to the killing of 20-year-old student leader Abhimanyu at Maharaja's College in Kochi. (Photo: File)

Injured Navyman Tomy has food, is under sedation: Defence spokesman 

Tomy and Irishman Gregor McGuckin were injured in the storm and their boats lost masts Friday while competing in the prestigious race. (Photo: File)

Supreme Court verdict on promotion in jobs for SC/ST tomorrow

Top court had stated that discrimination still exists despite the improvement in the social position of the SC/ST community in the last 70 years. (Photo: File) 

Can Aadhaar be made mandatory? Supreme Court verdict tomorrow

It was argued that Aadhaar law ex-facie violated an individual’s fundamental right to privacy. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham