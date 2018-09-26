MIM MLA Waris Pathan regrets ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’ chant

Mumbai: Under pressure from his party after he chanted “Ganpati bappa morya” when he visited a Ganesh pandal last week in Byculla area in Mu-mbai, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLA Waris Pathan has issued a public apology. The MLA released a video in which he sought forgiveness for saying “certain words for which he has also apologised to the almighty”.

In the video, he admitted that it was a mistake and he will never repeat it again. Mr Pathan also said that he hopes Allah will forgive him for the mistake. “Yes, I accept my mistake. I assure you that this mistake will not be repeated. I am also a human and every human makes mistake. Even I did and I regret it,” Mr Pathan said in a video.

Recently, Mr Pathan had visited a Ganapati pandal in his constituency, Byculla, where he reportedly chanted “Ganpati bappa morya”. However, according to reports, soon after the video of Mr Pathan’s visit to Ganesh pandal emerged, his party disapproved of it. As a result, he was forced to issue a public apology.