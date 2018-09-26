search on deccanchronicle.com
Drunk passenger tried to enter IndiGo plane cockpit to charge phone, deboarded

PTI
Published Sep 26, 2018, 8:56 am IST
Updated Sep 26, 2018, 10:10 am IST
Following incident, which happened when aircraft was yet to take off, passenger was offloaded and taken to police station by airline staff.
'He was drunk and wanted to charge his mobile phone. So he moved towards the cockpit. Police did not find any offence against him to charge a case,' the official said. (Representational Image)
Mumbai: In a bizzare incident, a drunk passenger tried to enter the cockpit of a Kolkata-bound IndiGo plane Monday on the pretext of charging his mobile phone, according to a police official.

Following the incident, which happened when the aircraft was yet to take off, the "unruly passenger" was offloaded and later taken to police station by the airline staff.

 

He was let off after questioning.

An IndiGo spokesperson said that while an aircraft was on the ground, an unruly passenger tried to enter the cockpit stating that his mobile needs to be charged.

"Following standard operating procedures the captain operating 6E-395 flight from Mumbai to Kolkata (September 24, 2018) had initiated the offloading of the passenger on grounds of security violation," the spokesperson said in a statement.

Passengers are prohibited from entering the cockpit of a commercial flight.

An officer at airport police station here said the person, who was around 35 years old, was taken to police station but was later let off after questioning.

"He was drunk and wanted to charge his mobile phone. So he moved towards the cockpit. Police did not find any offence against him to charge a case," the official said.

