search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Congress welcomes Supreme Court decision on Aadhaar

PTI
Published Sep 26, 2018, 12:11 pm IST
Updated Sep 26, 2018, 12:14 pm IST
The Supreme Court has declared the Centre's flagship Aadhaar scheme constitutionally valid.
'We welcome the Supreme Court's decision to strike down Section 57 of the Aadhaar Act. Private entities are no longer allowed to use Aadhaar for verification purposes (sic),' the Congress said. (Photo: File)
 'We welcome the Supreme Court's decision to strike down Section 57 of the Aadhaar Act. Private entities are no longer allowed to use Aadhaar for verification purposes (sic),' the Congress said. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Congress Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court decision to strike down Section 57 of the Aadhaar act which allowed private parties to access Aadhaar data.

The Supreme Court has declared the Centre's flagship Aadhaar scheme constitutionally valid.

 

Read: SC rules Aadhaar Act valid, but card need not be linked to mobile, bank

"We welcome the Supreme Court's decision to strike down Section 57 of the Aadhaar Act. Private entities are no longer allowed to use Aadhaar for verification purposes (sic)," the Congress said on Twitter minutes after the verdict.

The apex court's five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra said Aadhaar is meant to help benefits reach marginalised sections of society and takes into account the dignity of people not only from the personal but also from the community point of view.

The top court said Aadhaar is serving a bigger public interest. Aadhaar means unique and it is better to be unique than be the best, it said.

Tags: congress, rahul gandhi, aadhaar, sc decision on aadhaar, dipak misra
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Bachelor who slept with thousands of woman hires detective to find if has children

He went on to add that while some may think it reckless, but times were different back then. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Transform your downtime into 'Uptime' to keep up with the daily grind

Transform downtime into 'Uptime' to keep up with the daily grind. (Photo: Pexels)
 

Asia Cup 2018: Shoaib Akhtar loses his cool on Indian TV anchor; video goes viral

Soaib Akhtar did not seem happy with the question. As a result, he requested the anchor to ask questions related to cricket. (Photo: AFP)
 

2019 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross facelift spied for the first time in India

Updated D-Max V-Cross gets substantial upgrades inside out and might get a new engine as well.
 

Children suffer 'hysteria' after playing with Ouija board at Peru boarding school

Apart from the girl, around 27 other students were also affected in a similar manner, local media reports claim. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Ajay Devgn’s much-anticipated war film Taanaji finally goes on floors

Taanaji shoot begins.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

As BJP sticks to Ram, SP picks Vishnu, Cong Shiva for luck in 2019 polls

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, fresh from his Mansarovar Yatra, was greeted in his Lok Sabha constituency Amethi this week by hundreds of 'bol bam'-chanting party activists, all dressed up as 'Kanwariyas', the devotees of Lord Shiva. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

SC rules Aadhaar Act valid, but card need not be linked to mobile, bank

The 12-digit Unique Identification Number has been made compulsory for services including bank accounts, PAN cards, cellphone services, passports as well as driving licenses. (Photo: File)

11-month-old baby boy dies on Qatar Airways flight to Hyderabad

As soon as the flight landed at Rajiv Gandhi International Aiport in Hyderabad, the baby, was rushed to Apollo Medical Centre at the airport, the airline said. (Representational Image)

Rs 30,000 crore given to man with 'no skill' in making aircraft: Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi said the country's skilled youth are faced with the highest unemployment rate in the last 20 years. (Photo: File)

No review of order on SC/ST quota in job promotions: Supreme Court

In a unanimous verdict, the apex court ruled that there will be no reservation in promotion for SC/STs in government jobs. (Photo: File | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham