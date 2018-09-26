search on deccanchronicle.com
‘Cheated’ Konda Surekha duo to quit TRS

Speaking to the media, they both lashed out at the CM and his son and IT minister K.T. Rama Rao.
TRS MLA in the dissolved Assembly Konda Surekha and her husband and MLC Konda Murali address the media at Somajiguda on Tuesday. (Photos: S. Surender Reddy)
Hyderabad: TRS MLA in the dissolved Assembly Konda Surekha and her husband and MLC Konda Murali have decided to quit the TRS. The Konda couple wrote an open letter to caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday. 

Speaking to the media, they both lashed out at the CM and his son and IT minister K.T. Rama Rao. They alleged that Mr Chandrasekhar Rao had “cheated” and “betrayed” them. Ms Konda Surekha said, “The TRS has committed a blunder by depriving me of the ticket in the upcoming assembly elections.  Am I worse than the 105 candidates announced by TRS President Chandrasekhar Rao?” 

 

She alleged that she was denied the ticket and distanced by the party because of her proximity to irrigation minister T. Harish Rao. In fact, in a strategic manner, party tickets were denied to the leaders of the Harish Rao camp, she said.  

Mr Harish Rao had recently confessed about his plans to resign from politics because he was not able to function freely in the party, according to her.

She alleged that the CM and his son were “self-centred” and added that even after she had written an open letter to them they had not spoken with her. Konda Surekha said that could not continue in the party under these circumstances. She said that several political parties including the Congress and the BJP had invited her to join their parties.  She would announce her plan of action soon. 

Ms Surekha said that she and her husband or her daughter would contest in the forthcoming elections.  She said that IT Minister KT Rama Rao should prepare to take ‘Rajakiya Sanyasam’ because the defeat of the TRS in the coming Assembly elections was certain.  Mr Rama Rao had declared that if the TRS did not retain power, he was ready to take “Rajakiya Sanyasam”. 

She alleged that Mr Chandrasekhar Rao had never taken interest  in solving the problems between both the Telugu states. “Mr Rao has a personal rivalry with his AP state counterpart N Chandrababu Naidu,” she alleged.

 Reacting to comments made by KT Rama Rao over the grand alliance she questioned whether TRS was not continuing secret ties with the BJP. “What is wrong if TRS MP D Srinivas’ son is in the BJP when TRS leader Errabelli Dayakar Rao’s son-in-law is in the Congress,” she asked. 

Konda Surekha alleged that Mr Chandrasekhar Rao had decided to go for early elections to make his son, KT Rama Rao, the Chief Minister. She also alleged that the CM did not implement any assurances and instead of providing a job to each household, “KCR’s family got four political jobs”. 

In another context she claimed that she was denied a minister’s post because she belonged to a BC community. 

