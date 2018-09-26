Asaduddin Owaisi gives pepper spray to girls

Hyderabad: AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday urged the authorities to cancel the recognition of educational institutions which fail to provide safety for children. He was addressing a programme on ‘Women and Children’s Safety Awareness Campaign’ at Owaisi Playgrounds, Golconda, organised by the All India Majlis Ittehadul Muslimeen on Tuesday. “Our aim is to reach the children and remove the fear from the minds of school-going children,” he said.

He distributed pepper sprays to female students of government junior and degree colleges and asked them to use it on the “shaitaane who want to destroy your life.” He told the managements of private and government educational institutions of the Twin Cities that it was their primary responsibility to provide safety for the children.

Recalling the instance of molestation of two kids at Azaan School, the MP said, “What happened is very horrific. I strongly condemn it. The school management lacked the courtesy to express solidarity with the victim’s family.” He adviced the children, “If anybody does anything wrong to you, don’t get scared. Tell your parents and also inform the school management. Don’t be silent. We will stand by you. If you get scared, our country will not prosper.” He said that it was not the sole responsibility of the police to ensure safe surrounding for children, but the responsibility also lies on politicians and society at large.