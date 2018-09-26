search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Asaduddin Owaisi gives pepper spray to girls

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 26, 2018, 12:28 am IST
Updated Sep 26, 2018, 12:28 am IST
“Our aim is to reach the children and remove the fear from the minds of school-going children,” he said.
Hyderabad MP and AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi distributes pepper spray to female students for their safety during the launch of the Women & Child Safety Awareness Campaign on Tuesday. (Photo: Gandhi)
 Hyderabad MP and AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi distributes pepper spray to female students for their safety during the launch of the Women & Child Safety Awareness Campaign on Tuesday. (Photo: Gandhi)

Hyderabad: AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday urged the authorities to cancel the recognition of educational institutions which fail to provide safety for children. He was addressing a programme on ‘Women and Children’s Safety Awareness Campaign’ at Owaisi Playgrounds, Golconda, organised by the All India Majlis Ittehadul Muslimeen on Tuesday. “Our aim is to reach the children and remove the fear from the minds of school-going children,” he said.

He distributed pepper sprays to female students of government junior and degree colleges and asked them to use it on the “shaitaane who want to destroy your life.” He told the managements of private and government educational institutions of the Twin Cities that it was their primary responsibility to provide safety for the children.

 

Recalling the instance of molestation of two kids at Azaan School, the MP said, “What happened is very horrific. I strongly condemn it. The school management lacked the courtesy to express solidarity with the victim’s family.” He adviced the children, “If anybody does anything wrong to you, don’t get scared. Tell your parents and also inform the school management. Don’t be silent. We will stand by you. If you get scared, our country will not prosper.” He said that it was not the sole responsibility of the police to ensure safe surrounding for children, but the responsibility also lies on politicians and society at large. 

Tags: asaduddin owaisi, pepper spray
Location: India, Telangana




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nokia 5.1 Plus review: Android One at a killer price

With the 5.1 Plus, you can enjoy a faster and stock Android experience, fluid and snappy UI, smooth overall performance, premium design, decent display and cameras with relatively good battery life.
 

Pari, do you love me: Arjun asks amid fan pleas for marriage, here's her reaction

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra’s ‘Namaste England’ releases on 19 October.
 

Mahindra Marazzo vs Toyota Innova Crysta: which MPV offers better space?

Mahindra has managed to make the Marazzo quite spacious thanks to a FWD layout and a transversely mounted engine.
 

Millennials swap numbers after an average of 4 days on dating apps: study

The study also found that 66 percent swiped left on edited pictures and 68 percent rejected users that are looking for fun (Photo: AFP)
 

Samsung unveils its first triple camera Smart phone Galaxy A7

Samsung on Tuesday unveiled its first triple camera smart phone, the Galaxy A7, with an ultra wide lens that allows one to capture unrestricted wide-angle photographs. (Photo: Youtube)
 

Asia Cup 2018: MS Dhoni leads India for 200th time as captain, Twitter goes berserk

The Jharkhand wicket-keeper batsman had stepped down as India's limited-overs captain in January 2017 with Virat Kohli being announced as his successor. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Telangana: Sex offenders to be segregated in prison

In addition to counselling the offenders, the prison will begin segregation of offenders within the prisons at the earliest.(Representional Image)

Kerala: 16 PFI activists named accused in SFI leader Abhimanyu's killing

A clash between SFI and Campus Front activists over a graffiti had led to the killing of 20-year-old student leader Abhimanyu at Maharaja's College in Kochi. (Photo: File)

Injured Navyman Tomy has food, is under sedation: Defence spokesman 

Tomy and Irishman Gregor McGuckin were injured in the storm and their boats lost masts Friday while competing in the prestigious race. (Photo: File)

Supreme Court verdict on promotion in jobs for SC/ST tomorrow

Top court had stated that discrimination still exists despite the improvement in the social position of the SC/ST community in the last 70 years. (Photo: File) 

Can Aadhaar be made mandatory? Supreme Court verdict tomorrow

It was argued that Aadhaar law ex-facie violated an individual’s fundamental right to privacy. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham