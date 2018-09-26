search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Around 300 rescued from Himachal's Lahaul, Spiti after heavy snowfall

PTI
Published Sep 26, 2018, 5:19 pm IST
Updated Sep 26, 2018, 5:24 pm IST
Official of the State Disaster Management Authority said most of the 600 roads, including the Chandigarh-Manali road, have been reopened. 
Apart from the ones rescued, around 200 people are still stranded in areas of Lahaul and Spiti. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 Apart from the ones rescued, around 200 people are still stranded in areas of Lahaul and Spiti. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Shimla: Around 300 people stranded in various parts of Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti district have been rescued and most of the 600 roads of the state reopened after being blocked following recent snowfall, officials said Wednesday. 

Twenty-seven stranded people, including nine foreigners, were airlifted to safer places by the Indian Air Force, while the Border Road Organisation (BRO) rescued many people, the officials said. 

 

An official of the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority said most of the 600 roads, including the Chandigarh-Manali road, of the state have been reopened. 

He also said about 300 people stranded at various places of Lahaul and Spiti district have been rescued. Around 200 people are still stranded there, the official added. 

Keylog Sub Divisional Magistrate Amar Negi said eight persons, hailing from West Bengal, were airlifted to safer places in Stingri in Lahaul district and Bhuntar in Kullu district on Wednesday by 11 am, while five were airlifted to Stingri on Tuesday evening. 

Five of total 27 people airlifted have been taken to Bhuntar in adjoining Kullu district in IAF helicopters directly, he added. 

Negi told PTI that two IAF helicopters are continuously airlifting people stranded in various areas including Koksar and Baralacha. 

The weather conditions are favourable now and BRO personnel are on their job to clear the roads of debris, he said hoping that most of the roads would be opened by Thursday morning, the SDM said. 

Tags: rescue operations, heavy snowfall in himachal, iaf
Location: India, Himachal Pradesh, Shimla




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Aston Martin Vantage launched in India; priced at Rs 2.95 crore

The new Vantage is a major step forward from its predecessor as far as design is concerned.
 

Here are creative ideas for an exotic pre-wedding shoot

It isn't rare to see couples happily reminisce their initial chemistry and relive that spark during a shoot. (Photos: Portfolio Studio)
 

Addiction may be caused by an ancient virus still lingering in our DNA

Addiction may be caused by an ancient virus still lingering in our DNA. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

'Fussy' eaters may actually be intolerant to vegetables and fruits

'Fussy' eaters may actually be intolerant to vegetables and fruits. (Photo: Pexels)
 

Russian woman splashes bleach on to groins of men sitting with legs spread wide

She said the issue is fought around the world but hushed up in Russia (Photo: YouTube)
 

New Samsung leak reveals interesting Galaxy S10

The Samsung Galaxy S10 will come in three variants.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Flood-hit Kerala still awaits relief funds, CM requests Rajnath to expedite release

CM Vijayan briefed Singh about the prevailing situation in Kerala and the steps taken by his government to bring back normalcy in the state. (Photo: File)

UN Human Rights chief cites India's ruling on gay sex, urges countries to amend laws

On September 6, a five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court of India unanimously decriminalised part of the 158-year-old colonial law under Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. (Photo: File)

SC dismisses plea challenging Justice Gogoi's appointment as next CJI

The plea had sought quashing of the order of appointment of Justice Ranjan Gogoi as the Chief Justice of India with effect from October 3. (Photo: File)

Indian crew likely to meet injured naval commander Abhilash Tomy tomorrow

In this photo provided by the Australian Maritime Safety Authority, Indian sailor Abhilash Tomy, left, transfers to an inflatable boat as rescuers collect him from his damaged yacht, Thuriya, in the southern Indian Ocean. (Photo: AP)

Woman, 4 children dead as 3-storey building collapses in Delhi Ashok Vihar

A senior North Delhi Municipal Corporation official said the building was about 20 years old. Its structure was weak and in a deteriorated condition, the official added. (Photo: Twitter | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham