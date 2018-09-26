search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

ACs, refrigerators, flying gets costlier as Centre hikes import duty

PTI
Published Sep 26, 2018, 8:27 pm IST
Updated Sep 26, 2018, 8:32 pm IST
Total import bill on account of shipment of these items into the country last fiscal was Rs 86,000 crore, Finance Ministry said. 
The other items include washing machines, speakers, radial car tyres, jewellery items, kitchen and tableware, certain plastic goods, and suitcases. (Photo: File)
 The other items include washing machines, speakers, radial car tyres, jewellery items, kitchen and tableware, certain plastic goods, and suitcases. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The government Wednesday hiked customs duties on as many as 19 items, including jet fuel, ACs and refrigerators, effective midnight as it aims to curb imports of non-essential goods. 

Total import bill on account of shipment of these items into the country last fiscal was Rs 86,000 crore, the Finance Ministry said in a statement. 

 

The other items include washing machines, speakers, radial car tyres, jewellery items, kitchen and tableware, certain plastic goods, and suitcases. 

"The central government has taken tariff measures, by way of increase in the basic customs duty, to curb import of certain imported items. These changes aim at narrowing the current account deficit (CAD) ... In all the customs duty has been increased on 19 items,” the ministry said. 

The import duty was doubled to 20 per cent on ACs, refrigerators and washing machines (less than 10kg). These changes in the rates of basic customs duty will be effective from midnight of September 26-27. 

Curbing non-essential imports was part of the five-pronged steps announced by the government to check widening current account deficit and capital outflows. 

The CAD, the difference between inflow and outflow of foreign exchange, widened to 2.4 per cent of GDP in the April-June quarter. 

Tags: import duty hiked, finance ministry
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

ICC initiates corruption probe against Umar Akmal over 2015 World Cup fixing claims

There was no clarity over where the 28-year-old reported the incident to ICC’s anti-corruption unit. (Photo: AFP)
 

Researchers develop tiny robot caterpillar to deliver drugs inside the body

It is made from silicon and is embedded with magnetic particles (Photo: YouTube)
 

Tidal art gallery deemed 'offensive to Islam' destroyed by police in Maldives

The artwork was made by British artist Jason deCaires Taylor (Photo: Facebook/Maldives Police Service)
 

Aston Martin Vantage launched in India; priced at Rs 2.95 crore

The new Vantage is a major step forward from its predecessor as far as design is concerned.
 

Here are creative ideas for an exotic pre-wedding shoot

It isn't rare to see couples happily reminisce their initial chemistry and relive that spark during a shoot. (Photos: Portfolio Studio)
 

Addiction may be caused by an ancient virus still lingering in our DNA

Addiction may be caused by an ancient virus still lingering in our DNA. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Survived because of sailing skills, training, says injured commander Tomy

Tomy's non-motorised sailing yacht was damaged in a storm Friday while competing in the Golden Globe Race. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

SC upholds Aadhaar but with caveats, both sides of debate claim victory 

Ruling that Aadhaar authentication data cannot be stored for more than six months, the court also directed the government not to give Aadhaar to illegal immigrants. (Photo: File)

BJP must man up, stop political witch-hunt against me: Vadra on Rafale deal

Robert Vadra described the Rafale deal situation as a 'wholesale farce'. (Photo: File)

Around 300 rescued from Himachal's Lahaul, Spiti after heavy snowfall

Apart from the ones rescued, around 200 people are still stranded in areas of Lahaul and Spiti. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Flood-hit Kerala still awaits relief funds, CM requests Rajnath to expedite release

CM Vijayan briefed Singh about the prevailing situation in Kerala and the steps taken by his government to bring back normalcy in the state. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham