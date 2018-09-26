search on deccanchronicle.com
Aadhaar not for bank accounts, school admission: Know when it's mandatory

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : UMANG SHARMA
Published Sep 26, 2018, 12:18 pm IST
Updated Sep 26, 2018, 12:43 pm IST
The Supreme Court on Wednesday pronounced Aadhaar 'constitutionally valid' but with certain conditions.
 The Supreme Court directed the government not to give Aadhaar to illegal immigrants. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday pronounced that 12-digit Unique National Identity card or Aadhaar “constitutionally valid” but with certain conditions.

The court directed the government not to give Aadhaar to illegal immigrants.

 

The five-judge constitution bench SC Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra struck down the national security exception under the Aadhaar Act.

Here’s what SC said Aadhaar is mandatory and not-mandatory for:

Aadhaar Mandatory:

  • The Supreme Court on Wednesday said Aadhaar card is mandatory for PAN (Permanent Account Number) linking.
  • The court also said Aadhaar is mandatory for filing of IT returns and allotment of PAN.

Aadhaar Not Mandatory:

  • The Supreme Court said it is not mandatory to link Aadhaar to bank accounts.
  • The court said telecom service providers can't seek linking of Aadhaar.
  • Aadhaar not mandatory for obtaining a new SIM card, the apex court said.
  • Striking down Section 57 of Aadhaar Act, SC said private companies cannot insist on Aadhaar data.
  • The apex court said CBSE, NEET, UGC cannot make Aadhaar mandatory.
  • Aadhaar is not compulsory for school admissions. “No child shall be denied benefits of any schemes on not being able to bring their Aadhaar number.”

