Aadhaar not for bank accounts, school admission: Know when it's mandatory

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday pronounced that 12-digit Unique National Identity card or Aadhaar “constitutionally valid” but with certain conditions.

The court directed the government not to give Aadhaar to illegal immigrants.

The five-judge constitution bench SC Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra struck down the national security exception under the Aadhaar Act.

Here’s what SC said Aadhaar is mandatory and not-mandatory for:

Aadhaar Mandatory:

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said Aadhaar card is mandatory for PAN (Permanent Account Number) linking.

The court also said Aadhaar is mandatory for filing of IT returns and allotment of PAN.

Aadhaar Not Mandatory: