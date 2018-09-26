search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

11-month-old baby boy dies on Qatar Airways flight to Hyderabad

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 26, 2018, 11:36 am IST
Updated Sep 26, 2018, 11:36 am IST
The baby, identified as Arnav Varma, was travelling with his parents from Doha to Hyderabad when he reportedly developed breathing troubles.
As soon as the flight landed at Rajiv Gandhi International Aiport in Hyderabad, the baby, was rushed to Apollo Medical Centre at the airport, the airline said. (Representational Image)
 As soon as the flight landed at Rajiv Gandhi International Aiport in Hyderabad, the baby, was rushed to Apollo Medical Centre at the airport, the airline said. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: An 11-month-old baby boy died on board a Qatar Airways flight from Doha to Hyderabad in the early hours of Wednesday.

The baby, identified as Arnav Varma, was travelling with his parents from Doha to Hyderabad when he reportedly developed breathing troubles.

 

As soon as the flight landed at Rajiv Gandhi International Aiport in Hyderabad, the baby, was rushed to Apollo Medical Centre at the airport, the airline said.

The baby was declared brought dead.

Tags: baby dies, qatar airways, hyderabad airport
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




