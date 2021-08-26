Nation Current Affairs 26 Aug 2021 Rahul Gandhi slams C ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Rahul Gandhi slams Centre on National Monetisation Pipeline

ANI
Published Aug 26, 2021, 3:06 pm IST
Updated Aug 26, 2021, 3:06 pm IST
Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi took a dig at the Central Government amid the rising cases of COVID-19
Rahul Gandhi termed the Centre's National Monetisation Pipeline as a "huge tragedy". (Photo: PTI)
 Rahul Gandhi termed the Centre's National Monetisation Pipeline as a "huge tragedy". (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi continued his attacks on the Centre over its National Monetisation Pipeline and on Thursday alleged what Indians built in the last 70 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been gifting to his friends for the last 7.

Sharing a post on his Instagram handle, the Wayanad MP wrote: "What Indians built in the last 70 years, he's been gifting to his friends for the last 7."

 

He also posted three pictures with text "He came, He saw, He sold."

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi took a dig at the Central Government amid the rising cases of COVID-19 and alleged that it is busy with sales.

"Rising #COVID numbers are worrying. Vaccination must pick up the pace to avoid serious outcomes in the next wave. Please take care of yourselves because the Government of India is busy with sales," the Wayanad MP tweeted.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Congress leader termed the Centre's National Monetisation Pipeline as a "huge tragedy" saying that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government had mishandled the economy and the move was aimed at creating monopolies in certain sectors.

 

...
Tags: national monetisation pipeline, national monetisation pipeline (nmp), rahul gandhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Any violations in this regard shall be liable for penalty and also punishable under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code. (PTI photo)

COVID-19: Bengaluru corporation allows business establishments to operate

The Medical Oxygen plant has been installed at B.P. Koirala Institute of Health Sciences. (ANI Photo)

COVID-19: India gifts medical oxygen plant to Nepal

Relatives mourn the death of a Covid patient in Kerala. (Photo: PTI/File)

Kerala govt faces flak from political parties, health experts over rising COVID cases

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra. (ANI Photo)

Was everything great during Congress rule?: K'taka Minister on Mysuru gang-rape case



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
 

AP Youth Congress leader kills bird, fries, sends it to Twitter office in protest

Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has fried quail-Kouju in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
 

Words of a gay poet, as old as India’s Independence, heal

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

5 forms, 4 types of fees: Aviation ministry eases rules to operate drones in India

The Drone Rules, 2021, have also prescribed easier process for transfer and deregistration of drones. (Representational Photo/AFP)

Bharat Biotech underplayed role of ICMR, NIN in Covaxin development

Covaxin, India’s first indigenous Covid-19 vaccine. (Representational Photo)

Government forwards nine names recommended for SC elevation to Prez for final call

Supreme Court of India (PTI)

Narayan Rane justifies ‘slap’ remark against Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Rane was arrested while touring the state for the BJP’s Jan Ashirwad Yatra from Mumbai to Sindhudurg. (Photo: PTI)

Won't take action against Narayan Rane, Maharashtra government tells Bombay HC

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (ANI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->