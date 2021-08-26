Panic grips villages in Visakhapatnam after Pharma SEZ gas leak

Efforts being made to douse leaked gas in the Pharma SEZ at Parawada in Vizag. (Representational Image: DC)

Visakhapatnam: The residents of Tadi village in Parawada police station limits were in panic on Thursday following the reports of the gas leak from M/s. Admiron Life Sciences Private Limited in the Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City in Visakhapatnam district.

CITU Visakhapatnam district secretary Ganisetti Satyanarayana staged a protest at the plant, demanding that the government should take action against the companies which fail to adhere to proper safety norms in the SEZ.

"The staff of the company also ran away from the unit for their safety and the police also rushed to the spot" Satyanarayana added.

When contacted, Parawada circle inspector Umamaheswara Rao said "The incident of gas leak occurred at the Admiron's company here on Thursday morning. It was brought under control by noon. Nobody was affected."

CITU Satyanarayana further said that the government relocated all villages from the pharma SEZ except Tadi village, which is surrounded by pharma companies. Nearly 1200 households in Tadi suffer from industrial pollution here since the SEZ was established here.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Parawada tehsildar B.V.Rani said that they already proposed the shifting of the Tadi villagers near the Pharma city to other places.

"When the government asked, the Tadi villagers were reluctant to move from there, but now they voluntarily came forward to shift some other safe place. We will shortly shift the Tadi villagers to a safe place. The works are going on," Rani said.