Nation Current Affairs 26 Aug 2021 Narayan Rane justifi ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Narayan Rane justifies ‘slap’ remark against Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BHAGWAN PARAB AND SONU SHRIVASTAVA
Published Aug 26, 2021, 7:46 am IST
Updated Aug 26, 2021, 7:46 am IST
Mr Rane, Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, was arrested on Tuesday by Maharashtra Police
Rane was arrested while touring the state for the BJP’s Jan Ashirwad Yatra from Mumbai to Sindhudurg. (Photo: PTI)
 Rane was arrested while touring the state for the BJP’s Jan Ashirwad Yatra from Mumbai to Sindhudurg. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: A day after his arrest and release on bail, Union minister Narayan Rane has justified his ‘slap Uddhav Thackeray’ remark, saying he made the comment “because of pride in my country.” He also made it clear that he would resume his Jan Ashirwad Yatra from Friday. On the other hand, Shiv Sena continued name-calling the Union minister.

“I made that statement as I could not tolerate the ignorance shown towards the nation and the national festival (Independence Day). I am proud of my nation and the nationality. I will not tolerate anything said against it,” he said on Wednesday.

 

“I am not afraid of anyone and I am not backing out. My words were an expression of anger against the chief minister (Uddhav Thackeray) who forgot the year of India’s Independence,” he added.

Mr Rane, Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, was arrested on Tuesday by Maharashtra Police for threatening to “slap” Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. “It is shameful that the chief minister does not know the year of independence. He leaned back to enquire about the count of years of independence during his speech. Had I been there, I would have given (him) a tight slap,” he had said. He was released on bail in Mahad in Raigad, after spending nearly nine hours in police custody.

 

Mr Rane also invoked Mr Thackeray’s earlier “will hit with slippers” comment about his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath on this occasion. Three years ago, the Shiv Sena chief had slammed the UP CM saying “‘Is he a yogi or a dhongi (hypocrite)? He wore chappals (slippers) while garlanding Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. I felt like hitting him with the same chappal. Who are you to even stand before a statue of Maharaj?” Mr Thackeray had said.

“Was that not a crime?” Mr Rane asked while criticising Maharashtra CM’s past comments attacking BJP leaders using foul language.

 

The union minister was arrested while touring the state for the BJP’s Jan Ashirwad Yatra from Mumbai to Sindhudurg. However, he claimed that he would resume the Yatra from Friday. “The yatra will resume in Sindhudurg and it will not be discontinued,” he said.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Ashish Shelar has demanded a CBI inquiry into the alleged involvement of Shiv Sena leader and state minister Anil Parab in the arrest of Mr Rane. In a video clip that has gone viral, Mr Parab is seen ordering police officers to arrest the union minister without delay.

 

The Shiv Sena has continued to attack Mr Rane calling him a ‘balloon with holes’ and ‘croaking frog.’ In an editorial in its party mouthpiece Saamana, the Sena said there is no relation between Mr Rane and Sanskar. As a result, despite being Union Minister, he behaves like a chhapri gangster.

The editorial also said that Mr Rane was never great or conscientious. He got all the name and fame when he was in Shiv Sena. Since he shifted his loyalty from the Sena to other political parties, he lost to the Sena four times including Assembly and Loksabha elections. In short, he can be described as a "balloon with holes".

 

“Who is Mr Rane? He himself announced that he is not a normal person. Is he abnormal,” the editorial said.

The Sena also defended the MVA government’s action against Mr Rane saying he had crossed all limits.

The editorial also alleged that the BJP has “unleashed Rane” only to trouble the Sena after losing power in Maharashtra.

...
Tags: narayan rane, uddhav thackeray, narayan rane arrest
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Horoscope 26 August 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh (PTI file photo)

Congress to fight 2022 polls in Punjab under Amarinder

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (DC file photo)

Finally, KCR says yes to KRMB meet

The court left it to the respective high courts to pass orders to the trial courts for day-to-day hearings for an expeditious completion of the trials of MPs and MLAs facing criminal charges. (PTI)

CBI, ED probe delay in MP, MLA cases irks Supreme Court

News

MBA student gangraped in Mysuru



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
 

AP Youth Congress leader kills bird, fries, sends it to Twitter office in protest

Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has fried quail-Kouju in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
 

Words of a gay poet, as old as India’s Independence, heal

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Freedom from financial woes

Continue working towards your goal and periodically review the progress. Any significant life change such as change in a job or marriage should also take into account the necessary change in the estimated cost in achieving a goal. — Representational image/Pexels
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Won't take action against Narayan Rane, Maharashtra government tells Bombay HC

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (ANI Photo)

Majority of Indians experience no or mild side effects post 2 doses of Covid vax

75 per cent inoculated with the second dose of Covishield and 78 per cent with the second dose of Covaxin experienced no or mild side effects. (AFP Photo)

Amid drama, Narayan Rane arrested for 'slap' remark on Uddhav Thackeray

Union Minister Narayan Rane with BJP workers during the Konkan tour of 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra', at Sangameshwar in Ratnagiri district on Aug 24, 2021. (PTI)

Kerala CM Vijayan seeks urgent steps to repatriate Keralites stranded in Kabul

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (PTI file photo)

Afghan crisis: Government calls all-party meet, to brief Opposition and other leaders

In this Aug. 22, 2021, image provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, a Marine with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Central Command provides water to families during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Sgt. Samuel Ruiz/U.S. Marine Corps via AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->