Jobs & Education 26 Aug 2021 Many challenges to o ...
Jobs & Education

Many challenges to open schools on September 1 in Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 27, 2021, 12:02 am IST
Updated Aug 27, 2021, 12:02 am IST
The fourth serosurvey of ICMR-National Institute of Nutrition has shown 55 per cent antibodies in children
A senior government doctor on condition of anonymity said that children were at risk as the pandemic was in the 'cluster stage'. — PTI
 A senior government doctor on condition of anonymity said that children were at risk as the pandemic was in the 'cluster stage'. — PTI

Hyderabad: More than one lakh children and adolescents have caught Covid 19 in the state in the first and second waves, according to data provided by the health department. Children in the age group of up to 10 years constituted 2.9 per cent and those between 11 and 20 years of age 10.6 per cent of the total cases. Missed or unaccounted cases was put at 5 per cent.

The fourth serosurvey of ICMR-National Institute of Nutrition has shown 55 per cent antibodies in children. There is still worry as the Delta variant of the Coronavirus is highly transmissible and a vaccine for children is not yet available.  Delta sub-lineages AY 12 and AY 4 have been detected in 80 per cent of the genome samples sequenced in the state in July.

 

Given these factors, there is apprehension among parents about sending children to school when physical classes start from September 1.

A senior government doctor on condition of anonymity said that children were at risk as the pandemic was in the 'cluster stage'. “No district has reported zero cases for weeks. This indicates that the Delta variant is prevalent, and the movement of people will give the virus a chance to quickly move from one person to another,” the doctor said.

Children with co-morbid conditions like asthma and juvenile diabetes among others are at a higher risk of catching Covid-19. Exposing them to the virus during travel, sitting in small, crowded classrooms, meeting friends during recess and using common bathrooms is a matter of great concern.

 

"Sanitisation is the most important aspect. Getting those from Classes 5 to 12 to wash hands will be possible, but for the primary section it will be cumbersome. How can teachers and ayahs monitor all children,” a school principal asked.

Schools have to re-work their bathroom cleaning schedules and ensure that all children do not use the facility at a one time.

"We cannot have common recess or gathering in the common area. We cannot allow bathrooms to get crowded. There are so many logistic challenges and manpower is required to monitor children," said the principal of another school, who has to shut down air-conditions and opened windows. It is unlikely that AC buses will be used by schools.

 

...
Tags: covid-19, children and adolescents, first and second waves, fourth serosurvey, icmr-nin, no district zero cases, delta variant, cluster stage, crowding in bathrooms, crowding during recess, clean bathrooms, open schools after covid, ay12, ay4
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Jobs & Education

Only 3.7 percent government school students got admission in fisheries, 4.89 percent in agriculture and less than 1 percent in the National Law University in Tiruchirappalli, he added. (PTI Photo)

Professional courses admission: TN sets apart 7.5% preferential quota for govt school

Andhra Pradesh School Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission (APSERMC) Chairman Justice R Kanta Rao. (ANi Photo)

Notify fee structure for schools, colleges at state level: AP school edu body chief

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter @AndhraPradeshCM)

AP fixes fee structure for schools, junior colleges

The results were released in the presence of state education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy. (Photo: Facebook)

Hyderabad boy tops Agri in EAMCET 2021, AP student tops engineering stream



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
 

AP Youth Congress leader kills bird, fries, sends it to Twitter office in protest

Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has fried quail-Kouju in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
 

Words of a gay poet, as old as India’s Independence, heal

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Jobs & Education

Professional courses admission: TN sets apart 7.5% preferential quota for govt school

Only 3.7 percent government school students got admission in fisheries, 4.89 percent in agriculture and less than 1 percent in the National Law University in Tiruchirappalli, he added. (PTI Photo)

Notify fee structure for schools, colleges at state level: AP school edu body chief

Andhra Pradesh School Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission (APSERMC) Chairman Justice R Kanta Rao. (ANi Photo)

Hyderabad boy tops Agri in EAMCET 2021, AP student tops engineering stream

The results were released in the presence of state education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy. (Photo: Facebook)

AP fixes fee structure for schools, junior colleges

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter @AndhraPradeshCM)

27% for OBC in medical colleges gets Madras High Court nod

Rejecting a plea for more reservation for Tamil Nadu, the Bench said the reservation of AIQ seats for admission to the under-graduate, post-graduate and diploma medical and dental courses across the States must be uniform. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->