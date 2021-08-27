Many challenges to open schools on September 1 in Telangana

A senior government doctor on condition of anonymity said that children were at risk as the pandemic was in the 'cluster stage'. — PTI

Hyderabad: More than one lakh children and adolescents have caught Covid 19 in the state in the first and second waves, according to data provided by the health department. Children in the age group of up to 10 years constituted 2.9 per cent and those between 11 and 20 years of age 10.6 per cent of the total cases. Missed or unaccounted cases was put at 5 per cent.

The fourth serosurvey of ICMR-National Institute of Nutrition has shown 55 per cent antibodies in children. There is still worry as the Delta variant of the Coronavirus is highly transmissible and a vaccine for children is not yet available. Delta sub-lineages AY 12 and AY 4 have been detected in 80 per cent of the genome samples sequenced in the state in July.

Given these factors, there is apprehension among parents about sending children to school when physical classes start from September 1.

A senior government doctor on condition of anonymity said that children were at risk as the pandemic was in the 'cluster stage'. “No district has reported zero cases for weeks. This indicates that the Delta variant is prevalent, and the movement of people will give the virus a chance to quickly move from one person to another,” the doctor said.

Children with co-morbid conditions like asthma and juvenile diabetes among others are at a higher risk of catching Covid-19. Exposing them to the virus during travel, sitting in small, crowded classrooms, meeting friends during recess and using common bathrooms is a matter of great concern.

"Sanitisation is the most important aspect. Getting those from Classes 5 to 12 to wash hands will be possible, but for the primary section it will be cumbersome. How can teachers and ayahs monitor all children,” a school principal asked.

Schools have to re-work their bathroom cleaning schedules and ensure that all children do not use the facility at a one time.

"We cannot have common recess or gathering in the common area. We cannot allow bathrooms to get crowded. There are so many logistic challenges and manpower is required to monitor children," said the principal of another school, who has to shut down air-conditions and opened windows. It is unlikely that AC buses will be used by schools.