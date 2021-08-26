Nation Current Affairs 26 Aug 2021 Telangana High Court ...
Telangana High Court warns GHMC zonal commissioners on encroachments

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 26, 2021, 2:44 am IST
Updated Aug 26, 2021, 6:57 am IST
The bench was dealing with public interest litigations on rampant encroachments of footpaths, which is endangering lives of pedestrians
Hyderabad: Telangana High Court expressed inclination to impose huge costs on zonal commissioners of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation on Wednesday over no action being taken against encroachments of footpaths and pavements within the city despite the court’s directives in this regard way back in February this year.

On request of GHMC counsel, who submitted that 70 percent civic authority staff had been involved in Covid-19 vaccination programme for past eight months, the High Court gave zonal commissioners two weeks’ time to remove the encroachments.

 

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B. Viaysen Reddy, however, cautioned the commissioners and other staff that they will have to face serious repercussions if they did not accomplish the task within the time given. The bench went on to direct zonal commissioners to furnish their activity on removal of encroachments on a daily basis for the coming two weeks.

The justices asked each of the zonal commissioners to submit how many kilometres of footpaths exist in their areas, how much of pavements have been encroached and steps they have taken along with their staff to remove the encroachments.

 

The bench was dealing with public interest litigations on rampant encroachments of footpaths, which is endangering lives of pedestrians.

The court adjourned the case to September 15.

