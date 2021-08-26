Nation Current Affairs 26 Aug 2021 Government forwards ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Government forwards nine names recommended for SC elevation to Prez for final call

PTI
Published Aug 26, 2021, 12:27 pm IST
Updated Aug 26, 2021, 12:27 pm IST
In a first, the Supreme Court Collegium had last week recommended for appointment to the apex court three women judges
Supreme Court of India (PTI)
 Supreme Court of India (PTI)

New Delhi: The government has forwarded nine names recommended by the Supreme Court collegium for appointment of judges in the top court to the President for final approval and a call is expected to be taken "shortly", sources in the government said on Thursday.

With a sanctioned strength of 34 judges, the Supreme Court as of now has ten vacancies.

 

In a first, the Supreme Court Collegium had last week recommended for appointment to the apex court three women judges, including Justice B V Nagarathna who will be in line to be the first woman Chief Justice of India (CJI) in September 2027 if she gets the final nod.

Besides Justice Nagarathna, the third senior-most judge of the Karnataka High Court, the other women judges whose names have been recommended are Justice Hima Kohli, the Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court, and Justice Bela M Trivedi, the fifth senior-most judge of the Gujarat High Court.

 

Justice Kohli retires on September 1. Asked what if her warrant of appointment could not be issued before that date, the sources said such a situation may not arise.

While high court judges retire at the age of 62, the retirement age of Supreme Court judges is 65.

They said a final call on the elevation of the nine names recommended would be taken "shortly". Once the names are cleared their warrants of appointment will be issued and the government will then issue a notification announcing the decision.

Besides them, names of Justice C T Ravikumar of the Kerala High Court, and Justice M M Sundresh of the Madras High Court were recommended by the Collegium.

 

Senior advocate and former Additional Solicitor General P S Narasimha, whose name if cleared, would became the sixth lawyer to be elevated to the apex court bench directly from the Bar.

The chief justices of different high courts whose names have been recommended are Justices Abhay Shreeniwas Oka (Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court), Vikram Nath (Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court) and Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari (Chief Justice of the Sikkim High Court). 

...
Tags: supreme court collegium, women judge in supreme court, supreme court, justice b v nagarathna
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Rahul Gandhi termed the Centre's National Monetisation Pipeline as a

Rahul Gandhi slams Centre on National Monetisation Pipeline

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra. (ANI Photo)

Was everything great during Congress rule?: K'taka Minister on Mysuru gang-rape case

A case has been filed under section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). (Representational Photo)

3 members of family die by suicide due to debt burden in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor

Efforts being made to douse leaked gas in the Pharma SEZ at Parawada in Vizag. (Representational Image: DC)

Panic grips villages in Visakhapatnam after Pharma SEZ gas leak



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
 

AP Youth Congress leader kills bird, fries, sends it to Twitter office in protest

Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has fried quail-Kouju in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
 

Words of a gay poet, as old as India’s Independence, heal

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Bharat Biotech underplayed role of ICMR, NIN in Covaxin development

Covaxin, India’s first indigenous Covid-19 vaccine. (Representational Photo)

Narayan Rane justifies ‘slap’ remark against Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Rane was arrested while touring the state for the BJP’s Jan Ashirwad Yatra from Mumbai to Sindhudurg. (Photo: PTI)

Won't take action against Narayan Rane, Maharashtra government tells Bombay HC

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (ANI Photo)

India set to participate in Naval Exercise Malabar 21 with Quad nations today

This year marks the 25th edition of Ex Malabar, being hosted by USN in the Western Pacific. (Photo: Twitter/@PRODefNgp)

Majority of Indians experience no or mild side effects post 2 doses of Covid vax

75 per cent inoculated with the second dose of Covishield and 78 per cent with the second dose of Covaxin experienced no or mild side effects. (AFP Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->