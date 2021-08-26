Nation Current Affairs 26 Aug 2021 Government briefs po ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Government briefs political leaders on Afghan situation

PTI
Published Aug 26, 2021, 1:15 pm IST
Updated Aug 26, 2021, 1:15 pm IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar briefed the leaders on the latest situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban captured power there
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar briefs the all-party panel over the present situation in Afghanistan, during a meeting at Parliament Annexe, in New Delhi, Thursday, Aug 26, 2021. (PTI/Vijay Verma)
 External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar briefs the all-party panel over the present situation in Afghanistan, during a meeting at Parliament Annexe, in New Delhi, Thursday, Aug 26, 2021. (PTI/Vijay Verma)

New Delhi: The government on Thursday briefed leaders of political parties on the situation in Afghanistan.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar briefed the leaders on the latest situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban captured power there last week.

 

Besides Jaishankar, Union minister and Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi are also present during the briefing in Parliament House annexe.

Apart from India's evacuation mission from Afghanistan, the ministers are also expected to share the government's assessment of the situation in the war-torn country.

NCP leader Sharad Pawar, Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Congress party in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, DMK's T R Baalu, former rime minister H D Deve Gowda, Apna Dal's Anupriya Patel are some of the leaders attending the crucial meet. 

 

...
Tags: external affairs minister s jaishankar, commerce and industry minister piyush goyal, taliban captured power, parliamentary affairs minister pralhad joshi, afghan situation
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Rahul Gandhi termed the Centre's National Monetisation Pipeline as a

Rahul Gandhi slams Centre on National Monetisation Pipeline

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra. (ANI Photo)

Was everything great during Congress rule?: K'taka Minister on Mysuru gang-rape case

A case has been filed under section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). (Representational Photo)

3 members of family die by suicide due to debt burden in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor

Efforts being made to douse leaked gas in the Pharma SEZ at Parawada in Vizag. (Representational Image: DC)

Panic grips villages in Visakhapatnam after Pharma SEZ gas leak



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
 

AP Youth Congress leader kills bird, fries, sends it to Twitter office in protest

Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has fried quail-Kouju in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
 

Words of a gay poet, as old as India’s Independence, heal

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Bharat Biotech underplayed role of ICMR, NIN in Covaxin development

Covaxin, India’s first indigenous Covid-19 vaccine. (Representational Photo)

Government forwards nine names recommended for SC elevation to Prez for final call

Supreme Court of India (PTI)

Narayan Rane justifies ‘slap’ remark against Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Rane was arrested while touring the state for the BJP’s Jan Ashirwad Yatra from Mumbai to Sindhudurg. (Photo: PTI)

Won't take action against Narayan Rane, Maharashtra government tells Bombay HC

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (ANI Photo)

India set to participate in Naval Exercise Malabar 21 with Quad nations today

This year marks the 25th edition of Ex Malabar, being hosted by USN in the Western Pacific. (Photo: Twitter/@PRODefNgp)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->