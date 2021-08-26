Finally, KCR says yes to KRMB meet

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao has decided that the state government would attend the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) meeting scheduled on September 1.

The state government has been skipping the KRMB meetings since July after the hydel power generation row at irrigation projects on Krishna erupted between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The Chief Minister has directed the irrigation officials to put forth their strong arguments about the rightful share of Telangana in Krishna water. The Chief Minister also guided the officials on the strategy to be adapted on the matter. He held a review meeting with officials at Pragathi Bhavan here on Wednesday on the agenda of the KRMB meeting.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, irrigation special chief secretary Rajat Kumar, Chief Minister’s secretaries Smita Sabharwal, Bhoopal Reddy, irrigation engineer-in-chief Muralidhar, Chief Minister’s officer on special duty Sridhar Rao Deshpande, former advocate general Ramakrishna Reddy, senior advocate with Brajesh Kumar Tribunal Ravinder Rao and other officials were present.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister reiterated that strong arguments should be put forth before the KRMB and other tribunals about the legal share of Krishna water of the state. He has directed the officials to put forth their arguments effectively with authoritative information.