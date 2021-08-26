COVID-19: India adds 46,164 new cases, 607 deaths

Health workers inoculate beneficiaries against Covid-19, at a vaccination centre of Nair hospital in Mumbai, Monday, August 23, 2021. (PTI)

New Delhi: With 46,164 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases has increased to 3,25,58,530, while the active cases rose to 3,33,725, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll climbed to 4,36,365 with 607 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The active cases comprise 1.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.63 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 11,398 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

As many as 17,87,283 tests were conducted on Wednesday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 51,31,29,378. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.58 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for the last 31 days.

The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.02 per cent. It has been below three per cent for the last 62 days, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,17,88,440 and the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, the data stated.

Cumulatively, 60.38 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive till Thursday morning.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

The 607 new fatalities include 216 from Maharashtra and 215 from Kerala.

A total of 4,36,365 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,36,571 from Maharashtra, 37,206 from Karnataka, 34,788 from Tamil Nadu, 25,080 from Delhi, 22,794 from Uttar Pradesh, 19,972 from Kerala and 18,393 from West Bengal.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.