COVID-19: Bengaluru corporation allows business establishments to operate

Any violations in this regard shall be liable for penalty and also punishable under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code. (PTI photo)

Bengaluru: After months of closure due to COVID-19 pandemic, commercial establishments in the city will see the light of the day as the Bengaluru civic body permitted them to operate with several riders, including testing at regular intervals and vaccination of the staff.

In view of the drop in daily COVID-19 infections in the city, the Government of Karnataka has allowed the operation of most commercial establishments, with a condition to adhere to all COVID protocols," the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said.

In a circular, Gupta said it was essential that the staff of the shops, industries, hotels and restaurants and offices do not get infected and thereafter spread the virus to customers and those visiting such places.

In this regard, Gupta made the testing and vaccination of the staff mandatory for the employer.

The BBMP chief said, Employer shall ensure 100 per cent vaccination of their staff either at government, BBMP vaccination centre or at a private hospital at the employer's cost.

He said at least one dose of vaccination shall be complied with for employees by August 31.

The employees should maintain proof of their vaccination status at their workplace and shall produce the same as and when enquired.

The Chief Commissioner of the corporation said the BBMP Marshals and health officials will be authorised to enter such premises during working hours to check the compliance with effect from September 1.

Any violations in this regard shall be liable for penalty and also punishable under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code. This circular comes into force with immediate effect, Gupta said.

The business establishments were shut when the second wave hit the state in April this year and aggravated in May and June. During the peak of COVID in mid May, the state was reporting over 50,000 cases daily. Half of the case loads were reported from Bengaluru.