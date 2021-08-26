CM Jagan’s call for Covid tests on students, parents

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy has advised officials to conduct Covid tests on students if they are found with symptoms and also on the parents of such students, so as to prevent the further spread of the Coronavirus in the state.

The chief minister said the C-positive cases dropped to 1,300 per day, with the state having a 2.07 per cent positivity rate and 98.63 per cent recovery rate. But, we should still follow the Standard Operative Procedures (SOPs) to curb further spread in view of the third wave fears, he said.

The CM conducted a Spandana video conference with district collectors and SPs on Wednesday.

Jagan advised officials to be prepared to face a third wave, under which, all arrangements should be made in hospitals with required staff to provide swift treatment to the affected.

Interacting with the officials, the CM asserted that constant monitoring is needed on Covid-19, irrespective of the number of cases, small or big. Although the recovery rate in the state stood at 98.63 per cent, the positivity rate is at 2.07 per cent and the average cases a day has fallen to 1,300, the CM said, and asked officials to be vigilant adhere to Covid guidelines.

The CM asked officials to ensure that strict action is initiated if the guidelines are not followed by anyone, and stressed on preparing SOPs to be followed in educational institutions. Focused testing should be done through RTPCR tests by identifying people with symptoms, he said, and added that tests should be conducted to whoever sought it.

Door–to-door fever surveys should be conducted regularly and 104 services utilised effectively even as the number of cases has come down.

Jagan asked district collectors to be on the alert against a third wave and said they should be ready with an action plan. Increase the infrastructure facilities, the numbers of biomedical equipment and oxygen beds as per the requirement, and complete pediatric care training to staff nurses. Further, officials must make the PSA plants available in all government hospitals as also in private hospitals that are equipped with more than 100 beds.

The chief minister said the officials must remain vigilant until 85 per cent of the population gets vaccinated. The authorities must keep the village/ward secretariat as a unit and take steps to ensure every household gets vaccinated, as this would help in preventing vaccine wastage.

The CM reviewed a wide range of issues including the functioning of Village Secretariats, RBKs, e-cropping, Housing and other welfare schemes. He expressed satisfaction over the performance of collectors, joint collectors, municipal commissioners, ITDA POs, sub-collectors in conducting timely inspections of village/wards secretariats. The efficiency of the secretariats should be further enhanced after inspections, by following standard protocols.

Jagan said applications for Pensions, Rice Card, Aarogyasri Card must be verified within 21 days and all the eligible candidates should be sanctioned these within 90 days.

Besides these, for schemes like housing, Netanna Nestham, Cheyuta, Matsyakara Bharosa etc, the eligibility should be confirmed within 90 days of applying and sanction given within six months to those who qualify.

The CM said, on the last Friday and Saturday of the month, the staff of the village and ward secretariats, together with two or three volunteers, should go door-to-door to explain the government's plans and take the feedback from people.

Jagan asked collectors to talk with bankers for giving loans to the housing beneficiaries at minimal interest rates, and state where they can avail loan in times of emergency.

The CM added that incentives for MSMEs and spinning mills will be given on September 3. Collectors should allocate one day a month to MSMEs and one day to other industries.

He expressed concern over the play of vested interests, saying they have been trying to tarnish the image of his government in the wake of the recent unfortunate incidents, despite the good work the officials and the police did by taking quick and stern action.

During the Spandana programme, the CM said a constable was suspended over an eve-teasing case. But the issue was blown up in social media and in the general media in a manner the victim and the family members had to undergo severe pain and trauma. He said the collectors and SPs should be alert against repeat of such sensitive incidents.

The CM said, “We are fighting with a section of the media that is pursuing a campaign against us for their selfish motives. Naming the media houses, he said “these are working with an agenda to see the person of their choice as chief minister and they will go any extent. He asked the officials to be more alert in this context.